Educational initiative tries shifting student physicians’ attitudes toward people with obesity

July 31, 2017

An educational initiative at Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine is reducing medical students' negative attitudes toward people with obesity, a finding researchers hope will translate into better outcomes for patients struggling with weight, according to research published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

Drawing a parallel to the medical community's approach to common mental illnesses, researchers suggest that shifting physicians' perspective from individual responsibility to a treatable condition may finally slow decades of rising obesity rates.

"We know there are economic, cultural, political and environmental elements causing this problem, yet our approach to treatment puts sole responsibility on the patient's behavior," says Michael Clearfield, DO, Dean of Touro University's College of Osteopathic Medicine. "It's not unlike the way we treated depression 40 years ago. Only, instead of telling people to 'get over it', we say, 'just eat right and exercise.'"

The curriculum, which launched in 2012, measures medical students' attitudes on the Fat Phobia Scale, which identifies biased beliefs in stereotypes, such as obese people are "lazy" and have "poor self-control". The students then received instruction on the causes and treatments of obesity, with follow up testing on their knowledge and attitudes toward obesity for every year of medical school. Those who completed the program significantly reduced their bias by an average of 7 percent.

Changing hearts and minds

Dr. Clearfield noted that confronting physicians' conscious and unconscious biases may change the dynamic for their patients.

"Sometimes physicians don't believe that obese people will take care of themselves, so they spend less time with them and, as a result, they miss things in their examinations," says Dr. Clearfield.

Related Stories

He adds that patients pick up on physicians' attitudes and feel embarrassed and unwelcome, and so they often stop following medical advice and maybe stop going in for checkups all-together.

Touro University's obesity education curriculum focuses on the complexities of obesity, with diet being only one contributing factor. The curriculum also emphasizes a focus on attaining health instead of weight loss, as well as the recognition of incremental improvements.

"With an improved diet, we can get measurably healthier in just 7 to 10 days. From an osteopathic perspective, we need to acknowledge the importance of those small steps so physicians don't give up on patients and patients don't give up on themselves."

Based on the results from the four year study, Touro plans to expand its curriculum to an online platform, making it available to other medical schools and residency programs. Ultimately, they intend to study its impact on patient outcomes.

An alarming history Back in 2000, the obesity rate in the U.S. went from 15 percent--where it had been for decades--to nearly 23 percent. Despite two decade-long government programs focused on encouraging weight loss, the rate has steadily risen to between 37 and 38 percent.

Dr. Clearfield sees this as evidence for physicians to reconsider their approach. "I think it's pretty obvious that what we've been doing isn't working."

Source:

http://www.osteopathic.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Maternal pre-pregnancy obesity linked to increased risk for neurocognitive problems in preterm infants
Diminished taste sensitivity could put people on path to gaining weight
Family-based treatment found to be effective in addressing childhood obesity
Green tea component could alleviate insulin resistance, obesity, and cognitive impairment
New study shows strong link between childhood obesity and hip diseases
Teens exposed to violence have greater risk for obesity, study suggests
Predictable childhoods could be key to preventing adult obesity, says FSU researcher
Risk of obesity, heart disease, and other health issues higher in those who consume artificial sweeteners, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Hunger-controlling brain cells offer potential targets for new drugs to treat obesity