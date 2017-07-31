Newly identified biomarkers could lead to better therapies for cystic fibrosis

July 31, 2017

Researchers have identified two new biological markers of cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic disease which affects children and young adults, leaving them with lifelong health complications including digestive problems and persistent lung infections.

The findings, published in the journal ACS Central Science, shed new light on the underlying mechanisms of CF and could lead to improved prognosis and better therapies for a disease which is quite variable, affecting different children in different ways, say researchers.

"There are chemical signatures in sweat that tell us an infant has CF," says Philip Britz-McKibbin, lead author of the study and a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at McMaster University. "We set out to discover whether there were chemical indicators detected in sweat that could complement the gold standard for CF diagnosis: the sweat chloride test."

The test is commonly used in universal newborn disease-screening programs and measures the concentrations of salt. Elevated sweat chloride confirms that an infant actually has CF.

But there are some obstacles that complicate clinical decision-making, explains Britz-McKibbin, because sweat chloride can result in ambiguous diagnoses in some borderline cases and does not reveal how the disease might progress for individual patients.

"Sweat contains lots of information related to human health that researchers have not fully analyzed and we found some unexpected chemicals associated with CF," he says.

Using a specialized technique developed at McMaster, scientists collected and analyzed sweat samples from infants in CF clinics at the McMaster Children's Hospital and the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

Related Stories

They identified several unknown chemicals beyond chloride that were consistently associated with babies who had CF, including two different drug and environmental compounds the infants secreted in sweat at much lower concentration levels.

Testing for these biomarkers could be done in cases in which the chloride sweat test result is unclear, say researchers. The biomarkers also point to other underlying mechanisms that contribute to the progression of CF and could lead to better therapeutic interventions earlier in life.

"The easier it is to detect CF, the earlier it can be diagnosed, and the better people's chances are at living a longer, healthier life", says Joanna Valsamis, Chief Healthcare, Research and Advocacy Officer at Cystic Fibrosis Canada. "CF Canada invests heavily in research that aims to improve the lives of people living with CF, and findings such as those from Dr. Britz-McKibbin are crucial to our understanding of the disease."

In Canada, one in every 3,600 children are diagnosed with CF. But life expectancy rates have risen dramatically in recent decades with the median age of survival now over 50 years, due to better treatments to improve lung function, better nutrition and lung transplants. Further benefits are expected with the advent of newborn screening programs that have resulted in early detection.

Source:

http://dailynews.mcmaster.ca/article/new-technique-can-better-detect-cystic-fibrosis-in-newborns/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetic variation linked to greater tuberculosis susceptibility
Study finds no significant benefits of cooling down cardiac arrest patients for 48 hours
Researchers uncover 16 genetic markers linked to decreased lifespan
Robotic training method improves posture and walking in children with cerebral palsy
New study examines efficacy of extended-release guanfacine in children with chronic tic disorders
Wayne State researchers receive $1.9 million NIH grant to better understand rare genetic disorders
Mind-body therapies significantly reduce acute pain experienced by hospital patients
In Appalachia, two hospital giants seek state-sanctioned monopoly

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children