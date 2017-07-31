Proposed machine learning-based framework predicts FGR pregnancies with high accuracy

July 31, 2017

During the millions of pregnancies that occur in the United States every year, expectant moms learn oodles about their developing fetuses over months of gestation. But the placenta, a vital and temporary organ that shelters the fetus--delivering life-sustaining nutrients and oxygen, getting rid of toxic by-products and modulating the immune system to protect the pregnancy--largely remains a mystery. A team of Children's National Health System research scientists is beginning to provide insights about the poorly understood placenta.

Using three-dimensional (3D) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), the research team characterized the shape, volume, morphometry and texture of placentas during pregnancy and, using a novel framework, predicted with high accuracy which pregnancies would be complicated by fetal growth restriction (FGR).

"When the placenta fails to carry out its essential duties, both the health of the mother and fetus can suffer and, in extreme cases, the fetus can die. Because there are few non-invasive tools that reliably assess the health of the placenta during pregnancy, unfortunately, placental disease may not be discovered until too late--after impaired fetal growth already has occurred," says Catherine Limperopoulos, Ph.D., co-director of research in the Division of Neonatology at Children's National Health System and senior author of the study published online July 22 in Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging. "Identifying early biomarkers of placental disease that may impair fetal growth and well-being open up brand-new opportunities to intervene to protect vulnerable fetuses."

The Children's research team acquired 124 fetal scans from 80 pregnancies beginning at the 18th gestational week and continuing through the 39th gestational week. Forty-six women had normal pregnancies and healthy fetuses while 34 women's pregnancies were complicated by FGR, defined by estimated fetal weight that fell below the 10th percentile for gestational age. The placenta was described by a combination of shape and textural features. Its shape was characterized by three distinct 3D features: Volume, thickness and elongation. Its texture was evaluated by three different sets of textural features computed on the entire placenta.

Related Stories

The proposed machine learning-based framework distinguished healthy pregnancies from FGR pregnancies with 86 percent accuracy and 87 percent specificity. And it estimated the birth weight in both healthy and high-risk fetuses throughout the second half of gestation reasonably well.

"We are helping to pioneer a very new frontier in fetal medicine," Limperopoulos says. "Other studies have developed prediction tools based on fetal brain features in utero. To our knowledge, this would be the first proposed framework for semi-automated diagnosis of FGR and estimation of birth weight using structural MRI images of the placental architecture in vivo. This has the potential to address a sizable clinical gap since we lack methods that are both sufficiently sensitive and specific to reliably detect FGR in utero."

The research team writes that its findings underscore the importance of future studies on a larger group of patients to expand knowledge about underlying placenta mechanisms responsible for disturbed fetal growth, as well as to more completely characterize other potential predictors of fetal/placental development in high-risk pregnancies, such as genetics, physiology and nutrition.

Source:

https://childrensnational.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Maternal exposure to air pollution early in pregnancy linked to preterm, low birth weight babies
Single cell RNA-sequencing may offer hope to patients affected by pregnancy loss
Medicaid proves a lifeline for clients of crisis pregnancy centers
New study links unhealthy diet during pregnancy to mental health disorders in offspring
Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children
New study examines efficacy of extended-release guanfacine in children with chronic tic disorders
Multiple cycles with IVF lead to higher chances of pregnancy success
Child-oriented nutritional intervention contributes advantageously to parents’ diets

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Risk of caesarean reduced by healthy diet and physical activity during pregnancy, study finds