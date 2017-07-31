Simple blood test could help identify patients at greater risk of cardiac event after orthopedic surgery

July 31, 2017

A new study published today in the HSS Journal, the leading journal on musculoskeletal research, found the incidence of myocardial ischemia (defined by an elevated troponin level) after major orthopedic surgery in patients with cardiac risk factors is high, although the incidence of serious cardiac complications remains low. Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) researchers recommend a simple blood test to measure troponin, an enzyme known to play a role in cardiac complications, to help identify patients who are at greater risk of a cardiac event following surgery.

Postoperative complications can be life-threatening and consume considerable healthcare resources. Orthopedic surgeries are on the rise and by 2030 there may be 500,000 total hip replacements and three million total knee replacements per year.

"Cardiovascular events are the most serious complications after major orthopedic surgeries, and patients with myocardial ischemia are at significant risk," said lead author Dr. Michael K. Urban, MD, PhD, Division of Anesthesiology, Hospital for Special Surgery. "We recommend measuring levels of a cardiac protein, troponin, which is released into the blood during cardiac injury. Identifying patients with elevated troponin levels, allows us to intervene to prevent further cardiac events to improve outcome and reduce the overall cost of care."

Plasma elevations in the enzyme troponin I (cTnI) are associated with myocardial events after major surgery and have been shown to be a more specific marker for cardiac injury compared to others. This study found that patients with higher postoperative cTnI levels were more likely to have cardiac complications during hip or knee replacement surgery and spinal fusions. In addition, some procedures such as spinal fusions were found to place the patient at nearly four times greater risk compared to joint replacement procedures.

Related Stories

Researchers concluded the incidence of postoperative myocardial ischemia (defined by elevated cTnI) after major orthopedic surgery in patients with cardiac risk factors is high (8.7%). During a one-year period, 10,627 inpatient orthopedic procedures were performed at HSS and 805 patients were identified as at risk for postoperative myocardial ischemia. Of the at-risk orthopedic patients, approximately 20 percent had elevated troponin levels, but less than 9 percent had troponin levels suggestive of myocardial injury. Of patients with elevated troponin levels, 31 percent had postoperative cardiac complications. Consistent with previously published research, nearly 90 percent of myocardial ischemic events occurred by the third day post-surgery.

"As demand for orthopedic surgery continues to rise, it is imperative that we identify more effective and efficient ways to reduce post-surgical complications," said Dr. Urban. "We believe measuring troponin levels in high-risk patients after orthopedic surgery can advance the management of patients with heart disease and reduce complications."

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association also recommend measuring troponin levels for patients with signs or symptoms suggestive of myocardial ischemia.​​​

Source:

https://www.hss.edu/newsroom_hss-study-cardiac-dr-urban.asp

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

University of Birmingham joins €19 million project to develop better treatments for heart disease
Stem cell centers claim to offer effective heart failure therapy despite lack of FDA approval
ACC launches educational forums to address growing burden of valvular heart disease in China
Study finds increased risk of death in patients who develop depression after heart disease diagnosis
Roche receives FDA clearance for new Troponin T test to detect patients with suspected heart attack
Research scientist at Kessler Foundation receives $231,000 grant from American Heart Association
Important things that women need to know about heart disease
Scientists show that human heart's sinoatrial node is hardwired with backup system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel model predicts single heart cell's response to dwindling supplies of oxygen