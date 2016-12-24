DDF launches three grants to fund opportunities for gastric cancer research

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF), an international non-profit organization that raises awareness and funds for stomach cancer, launched three research grants totaling $300,000 for the 2016-2017 grant cycle. A Career Development Award for $200,000 and two Young Fellowship Grants for $50,000 each are included in the grants offered. The application deadline is January 11, 2017, at 1:00pm U.S. Eastern Time.

The grants will be administered by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), and DDF is pleased to partner with them again to fund opportunities for gastric cancer research. The DDF Young Fellowship Grant is geared toward postdoctoral and clinical researchers, while the Career Development Award is geared toward junior faculty who have completed their most recent doctoral degree or medical residency within the past eleven years. All three grants aim to involve those who conduct gastric cancer research and want to establish a successful career path in this field.

"For the fourth year in a row, we are thrilled to fund gastric cancer research. Each year we have increased the amount awarded and thus far, the total we have authorized for research is $650,000," said DDF President and Founder Debbie Zelman. "These grants incentivize young bright minds into the field of gastric cancer research which moves us closer to our ultimate goal of making the cure for stomach cancer a reality."

The grants are for basic, translational, and clinical research in stomach cancer and are available to scientists and clinicians at various career levels. Through research, DDF is advancing the fight against stomach cancer to make progress toward the goal of increasing survival and treatment options available for stomach cancer patients. Researchers can find more information about the grants on the DDF website at www.DebbiesDream.org/portal/Research-Grants.

Stomach cancer is estimated to be the fourth most common cancer worldwide and the third leading cause of cancer death. Eighty percent of stomach cancer patients are diagnosed at stage IV in the United States, and those who are diagnosed with stage IV have a four percent chance of being alive in five years.