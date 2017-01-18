Researcher to explore experiences of teenage girls living with endometriosis

A researcher from Birmingham City University is set to embark on a study into the awareness and experiences of endometriosis in adolescent girls.

PhD researcher, Amie Randhawa will explore the experiences of teenage girls living with the condition, including the social and psychological effects on their day-to-day lives, and the information and support currently available to them.

Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to those found in the lining of the womb are found elsewhere in a woman's body. It can cause painful periods, tiredness, bowel and bladder problems, and in some severe cases it can even lead to infertility.

The condition affects 1.5 million women in the UK, a figure thought to be similar to the number of women affected by diabetes.

Amie said: "Endometriosis is thought to affect approximately 10 per cent of women of reproductive age, the majority of whom begin to experience the symptoms of the condition during adolescence. However, very little research to date has focused specifically on the lived experience of endometriosis in teenage girls.

"Previous research studies indicate that adolescents often wait longer than adults to seek help for their symptoms, believing that what they are experiencing is 'normal menstruation'; signifying a lack of awareness about endometriosis in this age group.

"This research aims to give a voice to those teenagers who have endometriosis. It will look at their own experiences of the condition, and explore the general awareness of endometriosis among adolescents in the UK, with a view to making recommendations for improving education for adolescents on the condition."