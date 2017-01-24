Siemens Healthineers introduces new CE-marked immunoassay for detecting Zika virus

Siemens Healthineers announced today its CE-marked immunoassay—the Novagnost®Zika Virus IgM µ-capture Assay—is now commercially available to laboratories outside of the U.S.

The NovagnostZika Virus IgM µ-capture Assay enables enhanced patient outcomes through differential diagnostics according to the WHO test algorithm. The assay is capable of detecting the Zika virus during the acute phase of infection, approximately a few days after the onset of symptoms. Together with the recently announced real-time molecular VERSANT®Zika RNA 1.0 Assay (kPCR), Siemens Healthineers is now offering laboratories Zika assays both for immunoassay and molecular detection.

The NovagnostZika Virus IgM µ-capture Assay is user-friendly, utilizing the same dilution and reagents as other Novagnost assays. The assay can be performed on the BEP® III and BEP 2000 Advance® Systems and is validated for use on plasma and serum.

“As the Zika virus continues to rise as a global public health concern, there is an increased focus on detecting the Zika virus during the acute phase of infection,” said Franz Walt, President, Laboratory Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. “With the introduction of the NovagnostZika Virus IgM µ-capture Assay, Siemens Healthineers completes laboratories’ virus testing menu by delivering assays for both immunoassay and molecular detection.”

