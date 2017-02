Particle Works – a Blacktrace Holdings brand – is a world leader in the synthesis of nano- and microparticles. Combining state-of-the-art facilities with precision manufacturing expertise, the company can offer a wide range of bespoke services, including high throughput material discovery, process optimization and synthesis scale-up.

Particle Works’ extensive product portfolio – including gold and magnetic nanoparticles, quantum dots and hydrogel beads – is characterized by exceptional precision in terms of particle size, shape and structure. Using cutting-edge manufacturing equipment from sister companies Syrris and Dolomite, the company draws on its in-depth knowledge of particle chemistry and manufacturing processes to provide custom development of novel nanomaterials based on continuous flow, batch or droplet microfluidic techniques. All materials are fully characterized using a range of techniques – such as transmission electron microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, fluorescence and optical microscopy, UV-Vis spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering – offering complete peace of mind and ensuring high quality final products for virtually any application.