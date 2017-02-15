Research: Nearly 20% of households exhibit double burden of malnutrition in Indonesia

February 15, 2017 at 6:44 PM

The coexistence of both undernutrition and overweight/obesity, a phenomenon called double burden of malnutrition, is a global public health challenge existing at all levels from the individual to the population, especially in low-to middle-income countries. Research on malnutrition in Indonesia found that about 20 percent of households exhibit double burden of malnutrition. Umeå University researcher Masoud Vaezghasemi emphasizes the importance of social and contextual determinants in fighting against both forms of malnutrition.

"In many ways, Indonesia is a prime example to study these phenomena," says Masoud Vaezghasemi. "As the fourth most populous country in the world, Indonesia is undergoing very fast transitions - economically, demographically, health-wise and also nutrition-wise. The Indonesian diet transformed very fast from its traditional diets high in cereal and fibre towards Western pattern diets high in sugars, fat, and animal-source foods. This caused a swift increase in the prevalence of overweight and obesity while undernutrition remains a great public health concern."

The researchers started off with exploring the distributions of body mass index (BMI) across different socioeconomic groups in Indonesia using the Indonesian Family Life Survey (IFLS) dataset, which stands out as one of the biggest longitudinal health surveys outside the OECD. According to the results:

  • Difference in BMI among people from different socioeconomic groups became smaller while people within the same socioeconomic group became more differentiated over time.
  • Households were identified as a context having a great effect on the variation of BMI.
  • About 20 percent of all Indonesian households exhibited a double burden of malnutrition.
  • Households with a higher socioeconomic status had higher odds of double burden of malnutrition with the exception of women-headed households and communities with high social capital.

Related Stories

"At the contextual level, recognition of increased variation among households is important for creating strategies that respond to different needs of individuals within the same household," says Masoud Vaezghasemi.

In a subsequent sub-study, Masoud Vaezghasemi picked up on the findings in regards to gender relations and households' nutritional status. He conducted a qualitative study over two months in 2013 which included focus group discussions among rural and urban community members. The study was done in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, which is the place where the researchers had identified the highest percentage of dual burden of malnutrition, and in Central Java, where said share was the lowest.

The overall results captured the significance of gendered power relations, generational relations, and the emerging obesogenic environment. According to Masoud Vaezghasemi, the findings have three main implications:

  • Future intervention strategies in Indonesia must recognize that there are often different needs within the same household. When both underweight and overweight individuals live in the same household, interventions must be tailored to that or otherwise will create harm.
  • Since women-headed households across different socioeconomic groups and communities with high social capital had lower rates of malnutrition, women's empowerment and community social capital should be promoted to reduce inequalities in the double burden of malnutrition.
  • Community health and nutrition programmes need to address gender empowerment and engage men in the fight against the emerging obesogenic environment and increased malnutrition, especially among children.
Source:

http://www.medfak.umu.se/english/about-the-faculty/news/newsdetailpage/one-fifth-of-indonesian-households-exhibit-double-burden-of-malnutrition.cid279316

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Experts confirm high risk of famine in northeast Nigeria
Study highlights lack of nutritional standards for premixed infant cereals in lower-income countries
Deprived patients with chronic lung disease more likely to face malnutrition risk
Teacher’s interaction may be cause of lower academic performance among obese female students
Childhood obesity starts in the womb?
Maternal stress can affect growth of fetal muscles, study shows
Rensselaer receives additional support to address childhood stunting in developing nations
New report shows how to manage patients with obesity by prescribing optimal medications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

The Ten Steps for a Healthy Pregnancy, aims to offer mums-to-be essential advice to adopt good habits for healthy growth and development for both mum and baby.

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

The traditional device manufacturers used by doctors such as Welch Allyn, Keeler and Heine aren’t digital. It means that they have an external light source (with a battery) and are used to look into the ears but the doctors can’t capture the images.

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Couples with obesity may take longer to achieve pregnancy than non-obese counterparts