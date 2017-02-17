University of Warwick researchers discover molecular phenomenon using solid-state NMR facility

February 17, 2017 at 11:12 PM

Cutting edge technology has shown a molecule self-assembling into different forms when passing between solution state to solid state, and back again - a curious phenomenon in science - says research by the University of Warwick.

Professor Steven P. Brown from the Department of Physics, with colleagues in the Department of Chemistry, have identified that the supramolecular structure of a guanosine derivative can be different upon passing from the solid state into the solution state and vice versa.

This defies chemical precedent, as self-assembled structures driven by the formation of specific intermolecular hydrogen bonds in solution would be expected to remain the same in the solid state.

Related Stories

The phenomenon was revealed by the state-of-the-art nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) facility at Warwick.

In solution state, the guanosine derivative analysed by the researchers is constituted by quartet-like molecular structure - and scientific intuition would suggests that this should remain like this in the solid state.

However, upon changing into the solid state, the supramolecular assembly surprisingly contains both quartet and ribbon structures.

Professor Brown and his colleagues made this discovery using advanced NMR spectroscopy technology, which measures the magnetic response of nuclei at the centre of atoms. The researchers identified the distinct supramolecular states by spotting varying peaks in spectra that identify close approach of these magnetic nuclei in atoms.

Professor Brown comments:

"Access to state-of-the-art NMR infrastructure has enabled us to see with chemical precision how the guanosine-based molecules self-assemble, thus revealing the surprising phenomenon of a change in self-assembly upon going changing from solution to solid and from solid to solution."

Source:

http://www2.warwick.ac.uk/newsandevents/pressreleases/molecular_phenomenon_discovered/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Active ingredient of pungent substances slows growth of breast cancer cells
Small fat-burning molecule could help combat global epidemic of obesity
Powerful version of anti-inflammatory molecule may help protect vision in diabetic retinopathy
Scientists discover critical role of biological molecule in protecting against infection
Single molecule detection of proteins in single cells
Scientists synthesize antitumor compound to combat chemoresistant cancer
OSU scientists develop new weapon to combat antibiotic-resistant germs
Discovery of vital molecule could lead to better treatment of respiratory conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Reduced eye contact is one of the hallmark symptoms of autism and often one of the earliest red flags for parents and physicians. The reason why has been a longstanding debate in the field.

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

The Ten Steps for a Healthy Pregnancy, aims to offer mums-to-be essential advice to adopt good habits for healthy growth and development for both mum and baby.

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows structural impact of membrane lipids on medically relevant serotonin transporters