Medicaid payment reform leads to reduction in early elective deliveries, research finds

March 7, 2017 at 1:49 AM

It's well documented that infants born at full term have better health outcomes. However, one in ten babies in the United States are born via a medically unnecessary early elective delivery, such as an induction of labor, cesarean section, or both. New findings published in Health Affairs indicate that state-level Medicaid payment reform is linked to fewer unnecessary early deliveries and, in turn, better health outcomes for infants.

Researchers examined whether the impact of 2011 changes to the Texas Medicaid program reduced rates of early elective deliveries by denying payment to providers for the procedure. The research team compared clinical care practice and perinatal outcomes in Texas to states that did not enact payment reform. The researchers found that:

  • Early elective delivery rates fell by as much as 14 percent in Texas after this payment policy change.
  • Infants affected by the policy gained nearly five days in gestational age and six ounces in birthweight.
  • The impact on early elective delivery was larger in magnitude for minority patients.
  • This form of Medicaid payment reform could serve as a model for reducing early elective deliveries and disparities in infant health.

Related Stories

The United States ranks 27th globally in infant mortality, among the worst of industrialized nations. African American infant mortality and health rates are on par with rates in developing countries. A major contributing factor to poor infant health in the U.S. is high preterm birth.

"Reducing early elective deliveries shows promise for yielding important gains in neonatal outcomes," says Heather Dahlen, research fellow at Medica Research Institute and lead author of the study. "Our examination finds that state-level Medicaid payment reform appears to have contributed to a decline in early elective delivery and an increase in gestational age and birthweight, especially among minority mothers and babies."

Throughout the U.S., hospitals, health care providers and public health agencies are engaged in collaborative efforts to improve neonatal outcomes. But these efforts are largely voluntary and vary greatly from state to state. This study demonstrated that Medicaid payment reform -- regardless of the voluntary efforts among health care stakeholders --is associated with improved health outcomes.

Since the time that this study launched, five other U.S. states have instituted similar health payment reform policies, and many other states continue with different efforts to reduce early elective deliveries.

Says Dahlen: "Even states that have voluntary efforts in place to reduce early elective delivery rates would likely see additional declines in those rates with Medicaid payment reform."

Source:

http://www.medicaresearchinstitute.org/news-and-events/news/medicaid-payment-reform-linked-fewer-early-elective-deliveries-increased-gestational-age-and-increased-birthweight/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study emphasizes need for Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program to receive basic HIV care
Identifying foods that trigger IBS: an interview with Dr Bill Chey
NHS: a health service or an illness service? An interview with Dr Paula Crick
RCSI research focuses on need to personalise treatment for bowel cancer patients
Optegra Eye Health Care’s flagship Central London hospital celebrates first anniversary
Explaining asthma to children: an interview with Gabe Ortiz MPAS, PA-C
Noise pollution in cities and hearing loss have 64% positive correlation, study reveals
Eye donations: what stops people? An interview with Rory Passmore

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Advances in optogenetics

Optogenetics is a way of introducing information into the brain using light, it targets specific cells or connections across the brain. It is fast, like brain signaling, and helps you communicate with neural circuitry in a language more similar to what is normally used within the brain.

Advances in optogenetics

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Digital health: putting patients at the center. An interview with Roz Davies