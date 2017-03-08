Study finds link between tooth loss and elevated risk of dementia

March 8, 2017 at 11:04 AM

In a study of 1566 community-dwelling Japanese elderly who were followed for 5 years, the risk of developing dementia was elevated in individuals with fewer remaining teeth.

Individuals with 10-19, 1-9, and no teeth had 62%, 81%, and 63% higher risks of dementia, respectively, than individuals with >20 teeth. Likewise, an inverse association was observed between the number of remaining teeth and the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

"Our findings emphasize the clinical importance of dental care and treatment, especially in terms of maintenance of teeth from an early age for reducing the future risk of dementia," said Dr. Tomoyuki Ohara, co-author of the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society study.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-american-geriatrics-society/tooth-loss-linked-increased-risk-dementia

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

IU study reveals new compounds with potential to boost enzyme that could protect against dementia
Study reveals new molecular mechanism vital for associative memory encoding in the hippocampus
Researchers develop free mobile app to help dementia patients and their families
Children of parents affected with C9orf72 mutations more likely to have FTD and ALS at younger age
Researchers identify link between neuronal proteins and frontotemporal lobar degeneration
UK’s health system not designed to provide integrated care for people with dementia and other conditions
Brain SPECT imaging can differentiate between depression and cognitive disorders, new report reveals
Dementia patients may often struggle to manage drug regime, study reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Studies do not provide clear information on benefits of cognitive training in dementia patients