High quality magnesium supplement could put an end to restless nights for entire family

March 9, 2017 at 4:36 AM

The poor sleep epidemic among Britain’s children was highlighted on BBC Panorama last night (6 March) amidst reports that around a third of children will suffer with sleep issues at some point during their childhood.

According to The Children’s Sleep Charity, which offers support to families who are facing sleep issues, this figure will rise to 86% for children with additional needs. It is well documented that sleep deprivation can cause a wide range of difficulties for both parent and child including lowering of the immune system, behavioural issues and under achievement in education.

A survey by Aviva Health Check UK found that only half of parents say they make sure their children sleep enough, with more families planning to take action to sleep better in the year ahead.

Using a high quality magnesium supplement could mean an end to restless nights for the whole family. The Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine found that when the body’s magnesium levels are too low, it makes it harder to stay asleep.

Sleep Practitioner & Sleep Environment Expert James Wilson says:

Magnesium assists sleep by helping us unwind and it is an important factor in how our body manages its sleep cycle.

BetterYou Magnesium Flakes are great as they provide a luxurious, relaxing bath that creates a healthy pre-sleep routine for both parents and kids.

BetterYou was recently named ‘Best Sleep Brand’ at the Mumii Family Awards 2017. Voted for by parents and consumers, BetterYou Magnesium Flakes beat off tough competition to scoop gold. The Magnesium Flakes are a gentle and natural aid to restful sleep and relaxation for all the family - simply add to a warm bath or enjoy as a foot soak.

Transdermal (through the skin) magnesium experts BetterYou, say that the public should look to affordable natural remedies, such as its Magnesium Flakes, MagnesiumOil spray or Magnesium Body lotion, before turning to prescription drugs or the NHS.

Nutritionist Sally Wisbey says:

It’s critical to make sure you are replenishing your body with the right kind of magnesium.

For fast acting use, magnesium chloride is highly recommended as it has an impressive rate of absorption, making it the perfect form for BetterYou’s magnesium sprays, flakes and soaks. As it’s absorbed through the skin, it bypasses the digestive system providing a fast and effective dose whilst giving the digestive system a break. Trials show how well magnesium chloride is absorbed through the skin.

A clinical trial by Cardiff University showed how well magnesium is absorbed through the skin. A further study by Watkins & Josling showed that BetterYou MagnesiumOil will elevate cellular magnesium levels up to five times faster than traditional tablets or capsules.

BetterYou MagnesiumOil Sprays and Bath Flakes are available from Holland and Barratt, SpaceNK, Liberty London, betteryou.com and all good health stores.

Source:

https://betteryou.com/

