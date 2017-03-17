Researchers use Syngene’s G:BOX Chemi XRQ image analysis system in cardiac research

March 17, 2017 at 11:28 AM

Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions is delighted to announce that the G:BOX Chemi XRQ high resolution, multi-application image analysis system is being successfully used at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Academy of Medicine to study molecular mechanisms of cardiac stem cell function which could help in developing stem cell therapies for heart repair.

Researchers in the Laboratory of Cell Culture at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Academy of Medicine are utilising the easy-to-use G:BOX Chemi XRQ system to image and analyse proteins on chemiluminescent Western blots and DNA gels stained with SYBR® Safe dyes.

The image analysis data is being used to investigate the effects that genetic modification have on how stem cells differentiate into cardiac myocytes and integrate into cardiac tissue. Scientists at the Laboratory of Cell Culture believe results from this research could provide clues that help in utilising stem cell therapy for heart repair.

Dr Ieva Antanaviciute, a Research Scientist at the Laboratory of Cell Culture in the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Academy of Medicine stated:

Our Lab is focused on gap junction-mediated intercellular communication. We study expression of gap junction proteins (connexins) under different environmental conditions in model cell lines (HeLa) also skeletal myoblast. To analyse our results we need an imager that can perform well with DNA gels as well as, chemiluminescent Western blots.

Ieva continued:

We reviewed a range of imaging systems because we wanted to get the best value for our money. The price and service are what attracted us to the G:BOX Chemi XRQ as the system generated good publication quality images and we have the opportunity to upgrade with different filters. This is excellent for our lab as in the future we may want to analyse florescent Western blots.

Related Stories

Scientists wanting to find out more about the G:BOX XRQ, can click the link for details: http://www.syngene.com/g-box-chemi-xrq/

“We are pleased that scientists at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Academy of Medicine are successfully using Syngene’s next generationimage analysis technology,” explains Rob Van den Broek, European Sales Manager at Syngene, “their use of the G:BOX Chemi XRQ shows that the system is an excellent multi-purpose imaging workstation. Scientists demanding an affordable, yet accurate method of generating high quality results should contact us at Syngene to see how well a G:BOX Chemi XRQ system can perform chemiluminescent Western blot and 1D gel imaging in their laboratories.”

Source:

Syngene

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Syngene introduces easy-to-use powerful NuGenius gel imaging system
New NuGenius gel imaging system powered by Raspberry Pi computer offers accurate method to detect disease causing genes
Octapharma uses G:BOX Chemi XX6 imager to accurately characterise large therapeutic proteins
Syngene introduces new UV-Blue Light Converter Screens for its imaging systems
Syngene introduces new Dynamic Fielding feature in GeneSys image capture software

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Hyperglycemia occurs when a patient has higher than normal blood sugar levels. If the levels are very high, consistently 13-14 or above, the patient will start to feel tired, thirsty and feel the urge to go to the toilet frequently to pass urine (micturition).

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Northumbria University uses G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application imager in biomedical research