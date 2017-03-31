Employees can increase alcohol consumption to risky levels at time of retirement, study shows

March 31, 2017 at 12:19 PM

Every tenth employee increases their alcohol consumption to risky levels at the time of retirement from full-time employment. However, the increase seems to be temporary as risky drinking often decreases during the retirement. For most pensioners, alcohol consumption remains below the risk levels before and after retirement. The results of the new Finnish study were published in the esteemed Addiction journal.

Of retiring employees, 12 percent increased their risky drinking at the time of retirement. However, for most people, there was no change in risky level alcohol consumption around the time of retirement: 81 percent sustained healthy drinking during the follow-up, and in 7 percent of the participants risky drinking was constant, although they experienced a slow decline in risky level alcohol consumption after retirement. In the study, the levels for risky drinking were 24 units per week for men and 16 units for women, or passing out due to extreme alcohol consumption.

Related Stories

- Increase in risky drinking was more common in smokers, men and those who reported depression, says Senior Researcher, Docent Jaana Halonen from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health. These are known risk factors for substantial alcohol use.

Retirement is a major transition in life and, in the light of these results, it also involves a risk of adopting an unhealthy lifestyle.

- As baby boomers retire, approximately 70,000 Finns retire each year, so it is a significant social phenomenon. The increase in free time and the changes in the social networks related to retirement can have either adverse or positive effects on public health, says Academy Research Fellow, Docent Sari Stenholm from the University of Turku.

- Occupational health care and employers could develop operational strategies that could prepare employees for retirement and the changes it can cause. This way, unhealthy changes in lifestyle could be prevented, suggests Jaana Halonen.

Nearly 6,000 Employees from Public Sector Participated in the Study

The study followed 5,800 employees who participated in the Finnish Public Sector (FPS) study and had retired due to old-age between 2000 and 2011. Each participant answered questions on alcohol consumption before and after retirement.

The research was conducted as a collaboration between the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, University of Turku, University of Helsinki, University College London and Harvard University. The research was funded by the Academy of Finland, NordForsk, Ministry of Education and Culture, and Juho Vainio Foundation.

Source:

http://www.utu.fi/en/news/news/Pages/Risky-Alcohol-Consumption-Can-Increase-at-Time-of-Retirement.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Innovations in pre-clinical MRI: an interview with Priv. Doz. Dr. Dominik von Elverfeldt
Treating volatile exhaust streams in the pharmaceutical industry: an interview with Jeff Kudronowicz
NPS MedicineWise recommends regular hand washing to stop spread of bacterial infections
Dermatologist shares tips to keep skin in good shape during winter
Experts meet at Hyderabad for four-day World Stroke Congress
Characterizing the brain, cell by cell
Short-term use of opioids implicated in protracted pain, new study finds
Why does appetite loss occur during illness? An interview with Prof. Conti and Prof. Francesconi

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Low selenium levels linked to liver cancer risk? An interview with Dr David Hughes