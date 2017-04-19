Integrated disease management approach may benefit patients with CKD and gout, study suggests

A large-scale study examining the link between uncontrolled gout and the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) suggests that using an integrated disease management approach may help prevent the progression of CKD in these patients. The new research, presented at National Kidney Foundation's 26th annual Spring Clinical Meetings in Orlando, Florida, used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

"We believe these results underline the importance of evaluating the serum uric acid status of patients with chronic kidney disease and gout," said Jean Jiyoung Lim, Tufts University School of Medicine, DrPH Student.

The objective of the study "Prevalence of CKD and Uncontrolled Gout Among U.S. Adults: Results from NHANES 2007-2012", was to characterize serum uric acid levels in patients with CKD and gout. Data from 15,868 participants aged 20 years and older in NHANES from 2007-2012 were used to estimate the prevalence of CKD among gout patients, serum uric acid, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors treatment (allopurinol and febuxostat). A substantial portion of CKD patients with gout, who are not on xanthine oxidase inhibitors, are uncontrolled which implies that such patient population may benefit from an integrated disease management approach to potentially slow the progression of renal disease. These findings highlight the prevalence of gout and uncontrolled gout in the CKD population in the U.S.

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) is a program of studies designed to assess the health and nutritional status of adults and children in the United States. The survey is unique in that it combines interviews and physical examinations.

