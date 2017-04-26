UVA honored again as one of 69 NCI-designated cancer centers

April 26, 2017

University of Virginia Cancer Center has again been honored as one of just 69 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers for its work researching new and better cancer treatments.

"The NCI-designated cancer centers are recognized for their scientific leadership, resources, and the depth and breadth of their research in basic, clinical, and/or population science," according to the NCI's website. "The cancer centers develop and translate scientific knowledge from promising laboratory discoveries into new treatments for cancer patients."

Renewal as an NCI-designated cancer center includes a five-year, $15 million grant to support research, recruitment of faculty, education and clinical trials. The previous five-year grant from NCI helped UVA recruit 10 new researchers as well as provide seed funding to launch new research projects that were then able to earn additional grant money from external sources.

UVA Cancer Center was re-designated by NCI after submitting a 1,200-page application highlighting its work over the past five years and its plans for the next five. NCI also conducted a daylong site visit where 20 reviewers from NCI and other cancer centers reviewed UVA's work and plans.

In the coming years, the UVA Cancer Center team – which encompasses more than 180 researchers from 22 academic departments – will seek to expand its research enterprise. UVA's goal is to become an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, which recognize cancer centers with a wider array of multidisciplinary research.

"The successful renewal is the result of the efforts of multiple teams working together. This is a tremendous testament to our ability to work collaboratively across multiple clinical, administrative and educational departments," said Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, director of UVA Cancer Center. "It is an honor to lead such a vibrant and dynamic center, and we will continue to build the framework needed to achieve our vision of becoming a Comprehensive Cancer Center."

