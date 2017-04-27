Antidepressant improves drug delivery across the blood-brain barrier, rat study shows

April 27, 2017

NIH rat study suggests amitriptyline temporarily inhibits the blood-brain barrier, allowing drugs to enter the brain.

New research from the National Institutes of Health found that pairing the antidepressant amitriptyline with drugs designed to treat central nervous system diseases, enhances drug delivery to the brain by inhibiting the blood-brain barrier in rats. The blood-brain barrier serves as a natural, protective boundary, preventing most drugs from entering the brain. The research, performed in rats, appeared online April 27 in the Journal of Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism.

Although researchers caution that more studies are needed to determine whether people will benefit from the discovery, the new finding has the potential to revolutionize treatment for a whole host of brain-centered conditions, including epilepsy, stroke, human amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), depression, and others. The results are so promising that a provisional patent application has been filed for methods of co-administration of amitriptyline with central nervous system drugs.

According to Ronald Cannon, Ph.D., staff scientist at NIH's National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), the biggest obstacle to efficiently delivering drugs to the brain is a protein pump called P-glycoprotein. Located along the inner lining of brain blood vessels, P-glycoprotein directs toxins and pharmaceuticals back into the body's circulation before they pass into the brain.

To get an idea of how P-glycoprotein works, Cannon said to think of the protein as a hotel doorman, standing in front of a revolving door at a lobby entrance. A person who is not authorized to enter would get turned away, being ushered back around the revolving door and out into the street.

Related Stories

"For example, as good as vegetables are for us to eat, they have molecules that could be toxic if they slipped into the brain," Cannon said. "They don't get in, because of P-glycoprotein, but this same protector also keeps out helpful therapeutics."

Cannon and his NIEHS colleagues initially found that amitriptyline significantly reduced P-glycoprotein's pump activity in brain capillaries from wild-type rats. Later, they saw amitriptyline had the same effect in brain capillaries from genetically modified rats designed to mimic human ALS. In both rat models, amitriptyline turned off P-glycoprotein within 10-15 minutes. When amitriptyline was removed, P-glycoprotein pump activity returned to full-strength.

NIEHS postbaccalaureate fellow David Banks is lead author on the paper and described amitriptyline's action on P-glycoprotein as rapid and reversible. It's these advantages that make the therapy so appealing.

"Most inventions developed at the bench don't make it to the clinic, but I'm hopeful that our findings will translate into better treatment options for doctors and their patients," Banks said.

Cannon anticipates that administering amitriptyline along with a lower dose of an opioid could relieve pain and reduce the negative side effects, such as constipation and addiction, usually seen with higher doses of prescribed opioids.

"As our nation faces increases in Alzheimer's disease, autism, and opioid abuse, we're hopeful that this discovery will help address these serious health challenges," said NIEHS Director Linda Birnbaum, Ph.D.

Source:

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/antidepressant-may-enhance-drug-delivery-brain

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Neurobiologists use skin stem cells to generate new microglia
Combination of aerobics and resistance exercises drastically improve brain health in older adults, reports study
Experts aim to develop noninvasive technology that accelerates learning
Brain’s ability to rewire after injury can lead to long-term strains
Studies uncover link between immune system, brain structure and memory
Study evaluates effectiveness of deep brain stimulation for treatment-resistant schizophrenia patients
Alcoholism may have different effects on the brain’s reward system of women than in men
Brain genes influence our eating habits, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New research shows how foot's impact during walking regulates blood supply to the brain