Medtronic introduces new StealthStation S8 technology for neurosurgery

New Platform to Offer Flexibility, Ease of Use, Improved Registration and Advanced Visualization for Custom Procedural Workflows

Medtronic plc today launched its new StealthStation™ technology at the American Academy of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) annual conference in Los Angeles. StealthStation technology has been a mainstay in neurosurgery suites for the past 25 years, being used in more than 2.25 million procedures.

StealthStation™ S8 Setup StealthStation™ S8 technology includes new software interface, a two-cart platform design and electromagnetic technology to complement the surgical workflows.

With the new StealthStation™ S8 model, Medtronic brings an advanced solution to neurosurgeons with enhanced workflows, efficiencies, and more comprehensive data integration, providing useful surgical navigation information.

"Neuro-navigation and computer-based surgical guidance has become a standard part of neurosurgery practices today. The StealthStation helps me ensure complete resections as well as helps me minimize approach-related complications," said neurosurgeon Colin Buchanan, M.D., The Medical Center of Aurora in Colorado. "I believe many neurosurgeons will be excited to see what the newest version of this technology will offer."

The StealthStation S8 technology includes a new and improved software interface, a two-cart platform design, and electromagnetic technology to complement the surgical workflows.

The new user interface brings a streamlined solution with intuitive software workflows designed for ease of use. The software provides new tools for advanced visualization - allowing the surgeon to use the data intraoperatively. Patient registration improvements allow the surgeon more flexibility in registration, while providing quantitative feedback. Planning components allow them to combine valuable patient data and segment structures all integrated onto high-definition touchscreen monitors for 3D visualization to help the surgeon plan prior to entering the operating room.

"The StealthStation S8 demonstrates Medtronic's continued commitment to innovation, helping surgeons make critical decisions and enhancing the OR environment for all surgical staff," said Brett Wall, senior vice president and president of Medtronic's Brain Therapies division, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group. "We look forward to seeing how this next generation of the Stealth system will contribute to the continued transformation of how neurosurgeons treat brain and spine disorders around the world."