Medtronic introduces new StealthStation S8 technology for neurosurgery

April 27, 2017

New Platform to Offer Flexibility, Ease of Use, Improved Registration and Advanced Visualization for Custom Procedural Workflows

Medtronic plc today launched its new StealthStation™ technology at the American Academy of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) annual conference in Los Angeles. StealthStation technology has been a mainstay in neurosurgery suites for the past 25 years, being used in more than 2.25 million procedures.  

StealthStation S8 Setup StealthStation S8 technology includes new software interface, a two-cart platform design and electromagnetic technology to complement the surgical workflows.

With the new StealthStation™ S8 model, Medtronic brings an advanced solution to neurosurgeons with enhanced workflows, efficiencies, and more comprehensive data integration, providing useful surgical navigation information.

Related Stories

"Neuro-navigation and computer-based surgical guidance has become a standard part of neurosurgery practices today. The StealthStation helps me ensure complete resections as well as helps me minimize approach-related complications," said neurosurgeon Colin Buchanan, M.D., The Medical Center of Aurora in Colorado. "I believe many neurosurgeons will be excited to see what the newest version of this technology will offer."

The StealthStation S8 technology includes a new and improved software interface, a two-cart platform design, and electromagnetic technology to complement the surgical workflows.

The new user interface brings a streamlined solution with intuitive software workflows designed for ease of use. The software provides new tools for advanced visualization - allowing the surgeon to use the data intraoperatively. Patient registration improvements allow the surgeon more flexibility in registration, while providing quantitative feedback. Planning components allow them to combine valuable patient data and segment structures all integrated onto high-definition touchscreen monitors for 3D visualization to help the surgeon plan prior to entering the operating room.

"The StealthStation S8 demonstrates Medtronic's continued commitment to innovation, helping surgeons make critical decisions and enhancing the OR environment for all surgical staff," said Brett Wall, senior vice president and president of Medtronic's Brain Therapies division, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group. "We look forward to seeing how this next generation of the Stealth system will contribute to the continued transformation of how neurosurgeons treat brain and spine disorders around the world."

Source:

http://newsroom.medtronic.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=251324&p=irol-newsArticle&ID=2263992

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

DreaMed Diabetes and Medtronic enter strategic collaboration
Doctors offer new minimally invasive system to treat patients with narrowed, failing aortic heart
SLATE clinical trial uses Medtronic Visualase MRI-guided laser ablation system to treat common form of epilepsy
BHVH cardiologists implant investigational cardiac pacemaker the size of multivitamin
ARCA biopharma announces genetic screening of first patient in GENETIC-AF Phase 2B/3 clinical trial
Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital docs implanted smallest heart pacemaker in Columbus woman
Medtronic launches GenCut Core Biopsy System for minimally invasive use with the superDimension navigation system for lung tissue biopsies
DaVita Kidney Care, Medtronic partner to better understand cardiovascular health in ESRD patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Brown fat is a tissue well studied in small mammals, where it acts as a heat-producing organ to stay warm in a cold environment. Its unequivocal identification in adult, healthy humans about a decade ago is of major importance due to its immense capacity to convert chemical energy into heat

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Minimally invasive TAVR procedure saves more lives than open-heart surgery, shows study