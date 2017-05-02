UIC awarded $8 million grant to advance tobacco taxation in low- and middle-income countries

May 2, 2017

Bloomberg Philanthropies has awarded the University of Illinois at Chicago $8 million to accelerate the development of effective tobacco tax systems in low- and middle-income countries.

As a new core partner, UIC joins six other global health organizations in the Bloomberg Initiative to Reduce Tobacco Use, a nearly $1 billion program to reduce the worldwide demand for tobacco through comprehensive, evidence-based policy reform and public awareness campaigns. The Bloomberg Initiative has made significant progress over the past 10 years in many areas, such as smoke-free air policies and graphic health warning labels.

UIC was selected by the Bloomberg Initiative to advance global progress on tobacco taxation. UIC will use the funding to engage with policy-makers in countries with the highest and fastest-growing rates of tobacco use, including Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan and others.

Related Stories

"Studies from around the world show that a substantial increase in tobacco tax is not only the most effective method of reducing tobacco use, it is also a driver of significant, long-lasting health and economic benefits," said Frank Chaloupka, research professor of health policy and administration and principal investigator on the grant.

Chaloupka's research has challenged the idea that many smokers are so dependent on nicotine they will continue to smoke no matter how much it costs. His work also provides evidence that tobacco control does not harm economies, a point directly in opposition to arguments put forth by the tobacco industry.

Collaborating with local research organizations will be a primary focus in the first phase of the two-year grant, Chaloupka said.

"We want to partner with organizations in these countries and assist them in producing the evidence-based research needed to counter arguments from the tobacco industry," said Chaloupka, who is also director of the Health Policy Center in UIC's Institute for Health Research and Policy.

In the second phase of the grant, UIC will focus on raising awareness of evidence-based tobacco tax policies among high-level government officials and civil society organizations. Chaloupka and his team will provide an information and resource hub to share knowledge and advance tobacco taxation as the most effective tobacco-control tool.

Source:

https://news.uic.edu/8-million-grant-to-reduce-tobacco-use-in-high-use-countries

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

E-cigarettes do not promote development of cancer in laboratory cells
Smoke-free policies lead to lower smoking rates among LGBT individuals
Scientists find that increased risk of psychosis from cannabis use is relatively low
Cigarette accompanied by alcohol provides more pleasure to young adults than marijuana
New research focuses on tobacco control and long-term health issues in post-conflict zones
Regulations on electronic cigarettes may impact effectiveness as cessation tool, study reveals
Electronic hookah kills 80% more lung cells than traditional counterpart
The war on tobacco is far from over, with control policies needing renewal, warn experts

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Standardized tobacco packaging may reduce smoking prevalence, review finds