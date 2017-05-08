Gestational exposure to marijuana smoke may have lasting effects on the retina

May 8, 2017

Scientists have shown for the first time that gestational exposure to marijuana smoke in animals affects the development of the eye and these alterations seem to progress with age. The research is being presented during a press conference at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) in Baltimore, Md., on Monday, May 8 from 9:30 – 10:15am.

Pregnant mice were exposed daily throughout the entire pregnancy to either marijuana smoke (in doses that mimic human exposure) or to filtered air. After birth, the newborn mice were evaluated at three, six and 12 months of age. The retinas of mice whose mothers had been exposed prenatally to marijuana were significantly thinner. The findings further suggested that the retinas thickness did not normalize as the mice aged.

The retina is part of the central nervous system and little is known about the effects of maternal cannabis use on retinal development on the offspring and its potential postnatal consequences. Exposure to drugs during pregnancy is a growing issue worldwide, and marijuana use is becoming decriminalized throughout the U.S.

Source:

http://www.arvo.org/About_ARVO/Press_Room/Prenatal_exposure_to_marijuana_may_have_lasting_effects_on_vision/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough therapy reduces symptoms of Graves' eye disease in clinical trials
Simple eye test can diagnose early signs of glaucoma
Maternal grandmother’s smoking in pregnancy increases risk of ASD in grandchildren
Massachusetts Eye and Ear aims to enhance care for retina patients with new 3D visualization surgical system
ARVO 2017 to showcase latest advances in treatments for eye disease and blindness
Study reveals safety data for using antimalarials during first trimester of pregnancy
Pregnancy does not have adverse effect on prognosis of melanoma in expectant mothers
Pregnant women more likely to be victim of assault-related trauma, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Specific genetic changes in the placenta of women may serve as biomarker to predict newborn health