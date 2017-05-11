Introduction of ART has increased life expectancy in HIV patients by 10 years

May 11, 2017

A study published in the journal The Lancet HIV has found an increase in life expectancy of 20-year-old HIV patients in the EU and North America who had started antiretroviral therapy (ART) after it was introduced mid-1990s. When compared with patients who were not treated with ART, the life expectancy had increased by around a decade in these patients.

Credit: RAJ CREATIONZS/ Shutterstock.com

The authors proposed that the study findings might decrease stigmatization and help HIV patients to obtain medical insurance and employment while motivating individuals who are diagnosed to immediately begin and complete treatment.

The study outcomes suggest that a 20-year-old patient might approach the same life expectancy as the general population (approx. 78 years), when they began treatment from 2008 onward and after 1 year of treatment had a low viral load.

Switching to a less toxic ART with more medicine options for patients infected with a drug-resistant HIV strain, better adherence to treatment, enhanced treatment of co-occurring conditions and opportunistic infections and increasing the usage of screening and prevention programs for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and cancer are the possible causes for the development.

In order to prevent and repair damage to the immune system caused by HIV infection, ART involves a combination of three or more drugs that block the HIV virus from replicating. Widely used first in 1996, ART also prevents further spread of the disease. The WHO now proposes ART to be given as soon as possible to all individuals diagnosed with HIV.

The study analyzed data of over 80,000 HIV patients from 18 European and North American countries, who had started antiretroviral treatment between 1996 and 2007. To determine the life expectancy, the study tracked the number of patients that had died during the first 3 years of treatment, death reason, HIV viral load, immune CD4 cell count, and whether they were infected through injecting drugs.

Related Stories

When comparing to patients who started treatment between 1996 and 2007, fewer patients who had started treatment between 2008 and 2010 died during the first three years of the treatment. However, the number of AIDS-related deaths during treatment reduced over time between 1996 and 2010, likely to be because the new drugs were more effective in reestablishing the immune system.

During this time, the HIV measures improved. The average CD4 count increased substantially after 1 year of treatment. The CD4 cell count was increased significantly from 370 cells per microliter of blood in 1996–1999 to 430 cells per microliter in 2008–2010, while the proportion of HIV patients with a low viral load was increased from 71% to 93%.

Consequently, the life expectancy of 20-year-old HIV patients treated with ART increased by 9 years for women and by 10 years for men in the EU and North America during the period 1996 and 2013.

Based on the death rates in the second and third years of treatment for patients in the EU and North America, the projections estimated that 20-year-old male and female HIV patients starting therapy between 2008 and 2010 and, who survived the first year of treatment, would live to 73 and 76 years, respectively.

Yet the improvements were not visible in all HIV patients.  The life expectancy was not increased much in HIV patients who inject drugs, compared with other groups.

The study cited limitations that could have an impact on the results—smaller proportion of infections in people who inject drugs in more recent years, changing patterns of migration from sub-Saharan Africa, the results are applicable only to people who take antiretroviral therapy, while the majority of HIV mortality in the world occurs in people who are not treated with ART. Pooled data is used to estimate the mortality and a few oldest age groups are also in the data and so the mortality rates could not be precisely estimated in these individuals.

Source:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Microbiologists accurately predict evolution of HIV surface proteins using financial math models
Positive emotion intervention improves health in people newly diagnosed with HIV
TSRI professor receives $4.8 million grant to advance potential HIV vaccine research
TSRI scientists find new way to make cell population resistant to HIV
Study aims to characterize relationships of incarcerated African-Americans and STI/HIV risk
Study shows first removal of HIV-1 replication using CRISPR/Cas9, gene editing technology
New study shows that gene editing technology can shut down HIV-1 replication in animals
Study shows how probiotic improves integrity of the GI epithelial cell wall in HIV patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovery of additional viral reservoir reveals new target for HIV cure research