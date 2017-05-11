New organoid ‘fusion’ technique helps observe complex interactions between diverse brain regions

May 11, 2017

In 2013 researchers led by IMBA scientist Jürgen Knoblich flabbergasted the scientific community. Starting from human stem cells, researchers in his lab managed to grow living three dimensional models of basic units of human brain in a dish. These so called cerebral organoids present an unprecedented 3D cell culture model of human brain development and have a tremendous potential for medical applications. Thanks to this discovery scientists can examine how networks of living human brain cells develop and function, and how they are affected by different drug compounds or genetic modifications.

For several years, Knoblich and colleagues have been working intensively to model the complex arrangement of different brain regions- a hallmark of the human brain- in order to apply this technology toward investigating even more sophisticated cell biology that could be the basis of neurological diseases.

Connecting two different brain regions in a dish

In a current publication in the journal Nature Methods they introduce a way to systematically control the development and diversity of cerebral organoids. "In our publication, we describe a method to combine different brain tissues of choice. For this purpose, we let two different 'building blocks' of the forebrain, namely the dorsal and the ventral part, grow together. This so-called organoid 'fusion' technique allows us to observe complex interactions, such as cell migration and axon growth, between different developing brain regions," explains first author Joshua Bagley, who is a postdoctoral researcher at IMBA.

The scientists could visualize and analyze the migration of inhibitory GABAergic interneurons. These interneurons play an essential role for the correct processing of brain activity. Malfunctions of these regulatory units are associated with epilepsy, schizophrenia, and autism. For instance, inhibitory interneurons control the activity level within local brain circuits and ensure that they do not emit electrical signals excessively. A loss of this inhibition, possibly by defective cell migration, can lead to abnormal excitatory activity leading to epileptic seizures.

Related Stories

Wandering cells eventually get lost

In the course of brain development, interneurons are generated in a ventral part of the human brain and migrate over a long distance to their target dorsal, cortical regions, navigating themselves by chemical signals.

"It is fascinating how we can visualize interneurons wandering from the ventral to the dorsal region. These cell types orientate themselves by a process called chemotaxis, in order to find their target region. If these chemical signals are disturbed, interneurons get confused, lose track and might not arrive at the right spot to control their neighboring neurons – epileptic seizures can be a direct consequence," illustrates Daniel Reumann, PhD student at IMBA and co-author of the study.

A protein called CXCR4 plays a key role in the migration of interneurons. The researchers deactivated this molecular signal with a drug called AMD3100, that inhibits CXCR4 and could visualize that the migration of the interneurons was impaired. This malfunction could play a role in epileptic seizures, but also potentially in other neurological disorders such as schizophrenia.

"Until a few years ago, scientists were lacking the possibilities to understanding the various causes of neurological disease sufficiently. Organoid fusions might present a paradigm shift as this new method provides us with a controlled setting to explore unsought mechanisms of epilepsy and other nervous diseases. Our technology also offers the possibility to test potential therapeutic compounds as we can use patients' cells to grow organoids. We hope that our work will contribute to a better understanding of malfunctions that occur during the complex development of our brain and hopefully pave the way for potential treatments", states Jürgen Knoblich.

Source:

http://imba.oeaw.ac.at/news-events/news/news/?tx_news_pi1%5Bnews%5D=652&tx_news_pi1%5Bcontroller%5D=News&tx_news_pi1%5Baction%5D=detail&cHash=a316f13142c63661e9bdf5c45ca2d54c

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Neuroscientists take new approach to addiction research with focus on quantifying craving in the brain
Easing cellular traffic jams in Huntington’s disease may save brain cells
Research in people with IBS shows link between gut microbiota and brain regions
New imaging techniques at Mayo Clinic reveal tumor firmness, adhesion before brain cancer surgery
Scientists unravel how the body manages to keep blood flow in the brain so tightly controlled
Discovery of signaling pathway offers new functional framework for treating schizophrenia
Researchers find connection between brain activity and social networks
Study shows thinning of gray matter in the brains of patients with bipolar disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New research reveals causes of weight gain after deep brain stimulation in Parkinsonian patients