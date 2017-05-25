Leica introduces new DMi8 S solution for fast, versatile microscopic imaging of living cells

Leica introduces the DMi8 S, a new complete solution designed to give researchers the ultimate tool for fast, versatile microscopic imaging of living cells allowing scientists to find, observe and interact with living cells like never before.

The DMi8 S with LASX Navigator allows researchers to quickly create high resolution overviews like the whole mouse brain in this example. This facilitates orientation on the sample and easy discovery of critical regions for further examination. Image courtesy of Dr. Wei Mo, School of Life Sciences, Xiamen University, China.

“Live-cell imaging is the future in discoveries. Gaining insight on dynamic processes is key to understand the mechanisms, potential treatments and prevention of human diseases,” said Markus Lusser, President of Leica Microsystems. “These new DMi8 S developments have far reaching utility. Whether studying neuroscience, cancer, or immunology, researchers can use the DMi8 S to get elusive answers to their questions and find the links to our complex biology.”

The DMi8 S imaging solution from Leica provides 5x more speed, and an increased viewing area up to 10,000x. This can be combined with the new photomanipulation scanner to activate, ablate, and bleach within one experiment. For super resolution and nanoscopy, the Infinity TIRF has been added allowing simultaneous multi-color imaging with single molecule resolution. This allows researchers to see more, see faster, and find the hidden, opening up the next chapter in widefield imaging.

The Leica DMi8 S will be launched at the 17th International European Light Microscopy Initiative Meeting (ELMI) May 23 - 26, in Dubrovnik, Croatia.