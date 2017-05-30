Neurons can learn series of reactions at precisely timed intervals, study shows

May 30, 2017

Individual neurons can learn not only single responses to a particular signal, but also a series of reactions at precisely timed intervals. This is what emerges from a study at Lund University in Sweden.

"It is like striking a piano key with a finger not just once, but as a programmed series of several keystrokes", says neurophysiology researcher Germund Hesslow.

The work constitutes basic research, but has a bearing on the development of neural networks and artificial intelligence as well as research on learning. Autism, ADHD and language disorders in children, for example, may be associated with disruptions in these and other basic learning mechanisms.

Learning is commonly thought to be based on strengthening or weakening of the contacts between the brain's neurons. The Lund researchers have previously shown that a cell can also learn a timed association, so that it sends a signal with a certain learned delay. Now, it seems that a neuron can be trained not only to give a single response, but a whole complex series of several responses.

Related Stories

The brain's learning capacity is greater than previously thought

"This means that the brain's capacity for learning is even greater than previously thought!" says Germund Hesslow's colleague Dan-Anders Jirenhed. He thinks that, in the future, artificial neural networks with "trained neurons" could be capable of managing more complex tasks in a more efficient way.

The Lund researchers' study focuses on the neurons' capacity for associative learning and temporal learning. In the experiments, the cells learned during several hours of training to associate two different signals. If the delay between the signals was a quarter of a second, the cells learned to respond after a quarter of a second. If the interval was half a second, the cells responded after half a second, and so on.

The researchers now show that the cells can learn not only one, but several reactions in a series. "Signal - brief pause - signal - long pause - signal" gives rise to a series of responses with exactly the same intervals of time: "response - brief pause - response - long pause - response".

The cells studied by the researchers are called Purkinje cells and are located in the cerebellum. The cerebellum is the part of the brain that controls bodily position, balance and movement. It also plays an important role in learning long series of complicated movements which require precise timing, such as the movements of the hands and fingers when playing the piano.

Source:

http://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/article/neurons-can-learn-temporal-patterns

Posted in: Child Health News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Drug-related cues increase craving, dopamine release in the brain of recreational cocaine users
UCLA study characterizes brain differences between people with genetic risk for schizophrenia, autism
Study reveals how enzyme allows brain tumors to grow despite harsh surroundings
Endoplasmic reticulum stress in the brain may cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
BGU researchers redesign portion of FDA-approved drug into new molecule to treat ALS
Researchers aim to explore role of physical activity on aging trajectories of the brain
Researchers develop new tool to map the brain during surgery
Bioadhesive nanoparticles show potential for drug delivery to specific cells in the brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Toddler's gender influences the brain responses and behavior of fathers