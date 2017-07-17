Study: Breast cancer patients receiving neoadjuvant radiation have lower risk of second primary tumor

July 17, 2017

Moffitt Cancer Center researchers launched a first of its kind study comparing the long-term benefits of radiation therapy in women with breast cancer either before surgery (neoadjuvant) or after surgery (adjuvant). Their study, published in the June 30 issue of Breast Cancer Research, found that patients who have neoadjuvant radiation therapy have a significantly lower risk of developing a second primary tumor at any site.

The majority of patients who have early stage breast cancer have surgery to remove their tumor or a complete mastectomy. Surgery is commonly followed by radiation therapy, which has been shown to increase relapse-free survival. However, in some cases, patients may require neoadjuvant radiation therapy to decrease the size of the tumor before surgery. Currently, there are no studies that have analyzed the long-term effects of neoadjuvant radiation therapy on breast cancer patients.

Moffitt researchers compared the overall survival and the time to diagnosis of a second tumor, if any, of 250,195 breast cancer patients who received either neoadjuvant or adjuvant radiation therapy. They analyzed patient outcomes from a National Cancer Institute (NCI) registry database of cancer incidence and survival rates in the United States. They included female patients in the analysis who were diagnosed between 1973 and 2011 with early-stage breast cancer. The analysis included 2,554 women who received localized neoadjuvant breast radiation therapy before surgery and 247,641 women who received localized adjuvant breast radiation therapy after surgery.

The researchers discovered that among the breast cancer patients who tested positive for the estrogen receptor (ER) biomarker, patients who had neoadjuvant radiation therapy had a significantly lower risk of developing a second primary tumor than patients who had adjuvant radiation therapy. This was true for patients who underwent both partial and complete mastectomies. The researchers found that delaying surgery due to neoadjuvant radiation therapy was not a detriment to survival.

Related Stories

A number of recent studies have suggested that radiation therapy may re-educate and stimulate the immune system to target cancer cells. "The observed benefit of neoadjuvant radiation therapy aligns with the growing body of literature of the immune activation effects of radiation, including shrinking of untreated metastases outside the radiation field," explained Heiko Enderling, Ph.D., associate member of Moffitt's Integrated Mathematical Oncology Department.

These data are promising, but randomized clinical trials are needed to confirm the benefit of neoadjuvant radiation therapy. "Historic data indicate that disease-free survival is significantly increased when radiation therapy is applied before surgery rather than after surgery, especially for ER-positive patients. These findings are worthy of a prospective clinical trial to confirm potential benefits of neoadjuvant vs. adjuvant radiation, and to identify the potential contribution of radiation-induced immunity to vaccinate against future disease," said Enderling.

Source:

https://www.moffitt.org/newsroom/press-release-archive/2017/radiation-therapy-prior-to-surgery-reduces-the-risk-of-secondary-tumors-in-early-stage-breast-cancer-patients/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers new genetic variants for lung cancer risk
Prolonged use of cancer inhibitors can lead to severe cardiovascular problems
Change in cervical cancer screening guideline linked to reduced identification of chlamydia cases
Tall and obese men at increased risk of aggressive prostate cancer, study finds
Cancer diagnosis now more common than marriage, says MacMillan Cancer Support
Scientists develop potential new therapy for targeting skin cancer metastases in the brain
Cancer metastases may originate from primary tumor without involving lymph system
FDA advisory committee recommends Novartis' CAR-T therapy for young leukemia patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Oticon Opn is a hearing aid that allows connection to a smartphone and supports all the internet-enabled connectivity that you have on the internet that smart devices support. We have specifically chosen a web-based community called “If This Then That” (IFTTT) because it is a relatively very easy to use third party service that is supported by a lot of the large global device manufacturers.

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medication nonadherence is the phenomenon of people not sticking to their medication. Either stopping completely before they're supposed to, or taking it irregularly, at such a rate that it's below the optimal level.

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Targeting acid metabolite reduces size and spread of breast cancer