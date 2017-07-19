CIFI offers new vegetable-based clean label replacement for other sweeteners

July 19, 2017

Always exploring new ways to innovate with the sweet potato, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients (CIFI) now offers Carolina Sweet, a 75 Brix, vegetable-based clean label replacement for other sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and honey.

Carolina Sweet offers nutritional and functional benefits for premium applications like sauces, baked goods, and beverages. Professional testing shows that Carolina Sweet has higher levels of calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium than other popular natural sweeteners. It also naturally adds consistency to applications, allowing for the reduction or elimination of thickeners like xanthan gum and modified corn starch.

"Carolina Sweet embraces the health halo surrounding the sweet potato, offering nutritional benefits that consumers might not even know sweeteners can offer," said John Kimber, CIFI Chief Operating Officer. "As today's consumers are seeking healthier options, product developers are in need of reliable ingredients to meet that demand. Carolina Sweet satisfies both parties."

In response to the sugar reduction trend, natural and alternative sweeteners are seeing increased usage and interest among product developers. Included in this group are familiar sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup, honey, and agave nectar, as well as new category entrants like Carolina Sweet. CIFI's recent white paper, Selecting the Right Natural Sweetener, compares the attributes of Carolina Sweet with several leading natural and alternative sweeteners. Among other findings, Carolina Sweet tested higher than the other sweeteners in overall mineral content.

Carolina Sweet, like all CIFI sweet potato-based ingredients, is naturally non-GMO, non-allergenic, gluten-free, and Kosher certified. It is produced in an SQF Level 2 Certified Facility using sweet potatoes grown by North Carolina farmers. Carolina Sweet is available frozen in drums and bag-in-box.

