New study finds link between certain antibiotics during pregnancy and risk for birth defects

July 19, 2017

A new study has found links between certain antibiotics during pregnancy and major congenital malformations in newborns.

The study included an analysis of information on 139,938 live births in Quebec, Canada, between 1998 and 2008. Clindamycin, doxycycline, quinolones, macrolides, and phenoxymethylpenicillin were linked to organ-specific malformations. Amoxicillin, cephalosporins, and nitrofurantoin were not associated with birth defects.

Related Stories

Although the absolute risks for birth defects were small, physicians should consider prescribing other antibiotics when treating patients with infections during pregnancy.

"Infections during pregnancy are frequent and should be treated; however, our study highlights safer options for the treatment of infections, more specifically urinary tract infections or pulmonary infections, at least during the first trimester of pregnancy," said Dr. Anick Bérard, senior author of the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology study.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/british-journal-clinical-pharmacology/certain-antibiotics-during-pregnancy-may-increas

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High maternal pre-pregnancy BMI linked to behavioral problems in boys
FDA labeling rule helps providers better explain medication risks and benefits to pregnant, breastfeeding patients
Prenatal exposure to pain-relieving drug can impair development of male behavior
Specialist antenatal clinics can help cut pregnancy complications for obese women
Type I interferons could have role in natural improvement of RA during pregnancy
High fat diet during pregnancy increases breast cancer susceptibility in female progeny, mice study finds
Maternal sugar intake during pregnancy may increase allergy risk in offspring
Maternal pre-pregnancy obesity linked to increased risk for neurocognitive problems in preterm infants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Oticon Opn is a hearing aid that allows connection to a smartphone and supports all the internet-enabled connectivity that you have on the internet that smart devices support. We have specifically chosen a web-based community called “If This Then That” (IFTTT) because it is a relatively very easy to use third party service that is supported by a lot of the large global device manufacturers.

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Wise Guys program targets young men to curb teenage pregnancy