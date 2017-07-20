Study finds high levels of antibiotic-resistant pathogens in chickens raised on farms in India

July 20, 2017

A new study from India raises questions about the dangers to human health of farming chicken with growth-promoting antibiotics--including some of the same drugs used in raising millions of chickens in the United States and worldwide.

The study, led by researchers from the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) and published today in Environmental Health Perspectives, found high levels of antibiotic-resistant pathogens in chickens raised for both meat and eggs on farms in India's Punjab state.

Many countries, including the U.S., permit antibiotics to be used in food animal production, despite the risk to human health of spreading antibiotic resistance. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's voluntary ban on use of antibiotic growth-promoting agents in animals took effect in January, but its effectiveness is not yet known. Advocates of reducing non-therapeutic antibiotic use in animals have expressed skepticism about how well the voluntary ban will work.

"This study has serious implications, not only for India but globally," said study author and CDDEP Director Ramanan Laxminarayan. "Overuse of antibiotics in animal farms endangers all of us. We must remove antibiotics from the human food chain, except to treat sick animals, or face the increasingly real prospect of a post-antibiotic world."

For the CDDEP study, the largest of its kind ever to be conducted in India, researchers collected samples from 530 birds on 18 poultry farms and tested them for resistance to a range of antibiotic medications critical to human medicine. Two-thirds of the farms reported using antibiotic factors for growth promotion; samples from those farms were three times more likely to be multidrug-resistant than samples from farms that did not use antibiotics to promote growth.

Related Stories

Although the researchers found reservoirs of resistance across both types of farms, meat farms had twice the rates of antimicrobial resistance that egg-producing farms had, as well as higher rates of multidrug resistance.

Across the board, the CDDEP researchers found high levels of multidrug resistance, ranging from 39 percent for ciprofloxacin, used to treat endocarditis, gastroenteritis, cellulitis and respiratory tract infections, and other infections, to 86 percent for nalidixic acid, a common treatment for urinary tract infections.

Additional testing revealed the presence of certain enzymes that confer drug resistance to medications used, for example, to treat E. coli, bacterial pneumonia, and other infections. Almost 60 percent of E. coli isolates analyzed contained these enzymes.

Use of antibiotics for growth promotion in farm animals has increased worldwide in response to rising demand for food animal products. Previous CDDEP studies have projected that antibiotic consumption in food animal production will rise globally by 67 percent by 2030, including more than a tripling of use in India.​

Source:

Burness

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Entasis and GARDP partner to develop oral antibiotic for treatment of drug-resistant gonorrhea
New study finds that CRP point-of-care testing reduces antibiotic prescribing for chest infections
New study aims to tackle antibiotic resistance in sepsis patients
Antibiotic resistance: a healthcare emergency?
New diagnostic system enables rapid, accurate customization of antibiotic treatments
Brazilian researchers reveal nanoparticle-based strategy to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria
New antibiotic-releasing polymer may simplify treatment of prosthetic joint infection
Newly discovered natural antibiotic could help fight against drug-resistant TB

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Newly discovered antibiotic could help treat drug-resistant tuberculosis