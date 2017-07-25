Bio-Rad receives FDA clearance for IH-1000 blood typing instrument for the U.S. market

July 25, 2017

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its IH-1000 blood typing instrument along with approvals for a wide range of associated gel cards and reagents for the U.S. blood typing market. The system offers full automation and walk-away reliability, allowing laboratories to more efficiently manage their blood testing workload.

With the release of the IH-1000 system and associated gel cards and reagents, Bio-Rad offers a wide variety of platforms, reagents, data management, and connectivity solutions to support different volume blood testing needs of the U.S. market. These products include Bio-Rad's TANGO infinity™ system as well as a comprehensive range of reagents for conventional tube testing.

Related Stories

"We are pleased the FDA has cleared the way for us to bring the IH-1000 and associated products to the U.S.," said John Hertia, Bio-Rad Executive Vice President and President, Clinical Diagnostics Group. "With the availability of the IH-1000 system and gel cards, our TANGO infinity™ system, along with our comprehensive line of reagents, data management, and networking capability, customers now have the convenience and flexibility to select product solutions to optimize their laboratory workflow," he added.

The IH-1000 system includes the IH-1000 automated instrument, a wide range of gel cards, associated reagents, and IH-Com software for managing data and patient results and connections to the laboratory information system (LIS). The IH-1000 instrument is designed for rapid sample processing with continuous access, and it incorporates a number of important safety features. Together, these solutions offer our customers efficient and reliable results for blood grouping, reverse grouping, phenotyping, cross matching, antibody screening, antibody identification, direct AHG tests, and single antigen screens.

Source:

https://www.aacc.org/meetings-and-events/2017-annual-meeting

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Infographic displays facts and information about stem cells, cord blood
Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test
First vaccine protecting against gonorrhea provides opportunity for vaccine development
American Red Cross is facing blood shortage and urging donors to come forth
20 million engineered and bacteria charged mosquitoes to be released in California
Erectile dysfunction drug may be used to coat stents in future heart surgeries
Risk of obesity, heart disease, and other health issues higher in those who consume artificial sweeteners, study finds
A heart-healthy diet may lower risk of cognitive impairment in old age, studies suggest

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sphere Medical announces compatibility of Proxima bedside blood gas analyser with Philips IntelliVue patient monitors