US scientists make advances in modifying human embryos

By July 27, 2017

American Scientists have managed to edit and improve the DNA of human embryos in an effort to correct the gene defects that cause inherited diseases.

The DNA of human embryos has been edited previously by scientists in China, but this is thought to be the first time the controversial practice has been carried out in the US.

The work by Shoukgrat Mitalipov (Oregon Health and Science University, Portland) and colleagues is believed to be ground-breaking in terms of the number of embryos modified and the safety and efficiency that was demonstrated in doing so.

The object of altering human embryonic DNA is to correct or eliminate genes that lead to inherited diseases, such as the blood disorder beta-thalassemia. This gene modification process is referred to as germline engineering, since a person carrying the altered genes would pass the changes on to any offspring they had, via their own eggs or sperm (germ cells).

Further Reading

As reported in MIT Technology Review, Mitalipov and team managed to change the DNA of numerous one-cell embryos using a gene editing technique called CRISPR.

Chinese scientists had previously reported using CRISPR to edit human embryos, but they were only successful in altering a small number of cells. This effect, where some cells have a different genetic make-up to others is referred to as “mosaicism,” an effect that experts warned would make germline engineering unsafe for humans.

However, Mitalipov and colleagues have shown that because the CRISPR errors are known, it is possible to avoid this problem. The team reduced mosaicism by ensuring that CRISPR was injected into eggs early on, while they were in the process of being fertilized with sperm.

Although none of the embryos were allowed to develop beyond a few days, this breakthrough has meant scientists are now one step closer to achieving the birth of genetically modified human beings.

A scientist who is familiar with the project but chose to remain anonymous said: “It is proof of principle that it can work. They significantly reduced mosaicism. I don’t think it’s the start of clinical trials yet, but it does take it further than anyone has before.”

Sources:

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics | Medical Science News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

African-American patients have increased gene mutations in tobacco-related tumors, study finds
Gene's position on chromosome influences mutations, study shows
Preclinical study demonstrates efficacy of gene therapy in treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Scientists build DNA from scratch using yeast
Researchers discover gene mutations that worsen respiratory infections among children
Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking
Lunatic fringe gene plays role in regulating fate of neural stem cells
Effects of declining sperm counts on fertility, mortality and disease patterns in geographical areas: Study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New DNA coating gets better at protecting skin with more exposure to UV light