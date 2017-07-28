Newly discovered physical biomarkers could help pinpoint stage-specific prognosis of Alzheimer’s

July 28, 2017

Diagnosing Alzheimer's disease and determining a patient's prognosis is an inexact business, and that stands in the way of better personalized care and advances in treatment.

A new study from The Ohio State University has identified a potential new way of confirming the disease and predicting a patient's outlook.

First, the team of researchers discovered new physical biomarkers that could help pinpoint a diagnosis - changes to proteins found in the spinal fluid and blood of patients. In particular, as Alzheimer's severity increased, the proteins were longer, more rigid and more clustered, said lead researcher Mingjun Zhang, a professor of biomedical engineering at Ohio State.

After finding these new clues to the disease, the research team entered information about the biomarkers and several other factors - including scores from cognitive assessments of patients - into an algorithm designed to rate the severity of illness.

The researchers found that the equation could identify disease stages and progression.

"With a tool like this you may predict how fast this disease will go, and currently we can't do that - we just know everyone is different," Zhang said. "Looking at multiple indicators of the disease all at once increases the reliability of the diagnosis and prognosis."

The research appears in the journal Science Advances.

The information used in the study came from a database of medical information - and samples of spinal fluid and blood - from patients seen by study co-author Douglas Scharre, a professor of clinical neurology and psychiatry in the Neurological Institute at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center.

The experimental tools aren't ready for clinical use yet, but could lead to improvements in treatment in multiple ways, Scharre said.

"It was fairly easy to see changes between normal aging and different stages of Alzheimer's disease using these biomarkers, and to see significant changes," he said.

Currently available medications treat only symptoms of the disease and work best with an early diagnosis. Improved diagnostic tools could help doctors sort out more quickly which patients have Alzheimer's disease and which are experiencing cognitive decline for other reasons, Scharre said.

Early evidence from tests of experimental drugs designed to alter the disease indicate that they would work best in the early stages as well, he said.

Related Stories

And, ideally, these biomarkers and algorithm - or something similar - could speed up discovery of new treatments to improve the outlook for those with later stages of Alzheimer's disease. Having an easily observable biomarker that changes quickly over time would be a powerful tool for those trying to monitor the impact of their experimental treatments, Scharre said.

"A biomarker that shows that in three months, or three weeks even, that this drug is not doing a darn thing or is slowing down the disease will help us to not waste time in finding better treatments," he said.

Zhang said doctors treating patients with Alzheimer's disease already try to take a number of factors about a given patient to estimate disease stage and to predict how quickly the disease will move.

"We've taken what they do and converted it to a computational model with different weights for different factors," Zhang said. "We're using engineering techniques to look at a human disease process, a dynamic process."

Looking for physical changes in proteins is a growing area of interest for those seeking disease biomarkers, said Jeff Kuret, a study co-author and professor of biological chemistry and pharmacology at Ohio State.

"The goal is to have a sensitive test that could be applied at the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and would not be too expensive," Kuret said.

The study authors said it's too soon to estimate how much tools such as this would cost if they were developed for routine use, but said that identifying a blood test - rather than one that relies on spinal fluid - would be key to minimizing risks and costs.

Kuret said this kind of test is especially promising for Alzheimer's because it's a relatively slow-moving illness and one in which the ability to determine stages of disease could lead to better, more personalized treatments down the road.

"To be able to follow individual patients from pre-symptomatic through all stages of Alzheimer's progression would be incredibly helpful," he said.​

Source:

https://news.osu.edu/news/2017/07/28/alzheimers-biomarkers/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ASU-TGen researchers find source of altered ANK1 gene expression linked to Alzheimer's disease
Study highlights rate of misdiagnosis in Alzheimer's disease patients with psychosis
New method may help distinguish frontotemporal dementia from Alzheimer's disease
Dysfunctional microglia cells contribute to loss of synapses in Alzheimer's disease
E-Scape Bio announces extension of funding to develop novel drug for Alzheimer's disease
Sphere Medical announces compatibility of Proxima bedside blood gas analyser with Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Scientists provide detailed view of tau protein structures found in Alzheimer's disease
American Red Cross is facing blood shortage and urging donors to come forth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England
You might also like... ×
Infographic displays facts and information about stem cells, cord blood