Research findings may provide path to new faster-acting antidepressants

July 28, 2017

Some activity patterns in the brain can be dangerous, producing persistent dark moods that drain people's motivation, pleasure, and hope. For the past thirty years, pills like Prozac or Zoloft--collectively known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs--have offered millions of Americans a way to shed the heavy cloak of depression and attain more wholesome states of mind.

These medications were designed to increase nerve cells' access to serotonin, a chemical that helps the brain regulate certain emotions. Yet researchers still don't know precisely how the drugs work to adjust errant brain chemistry, or how to make them work better.

Now, a team of Rockefeller scientists has for the first time described how SSRIs initiate their action by targeting a particular type of nerve cell. Their findings, published last week in Neuron, may provide a path to new antidepressants that would not only be safer to use than existing ones, but that would also act more quickly.

Lucian Medrihan, a research associate in the lab of neuroscientist and Nobel laureate Paul Greengard who led the study, explains that while existing SSRIs can produce moderate effects within hours or even minutes, most people don't really begin to feel better until they've been on the drugs for a significant amount of time--a major drawback when it comes to treating clinical depression. The drugs may also cause a wide range of uncomfortable side effects, including nausea, dizziness, weight gain, and sexual dysfunction.

Finding the cells that matter

The basic idea behind SSRIs is relatively simple. When a neuron releases serotonin to signal another cell, it normally reabsorbs excess amounts of the neurotransmitter, preventing it from lingering in the space where the two nerve cells meet. The drugs interfere with this mopping-up step, essentially prolonging the signal.

What happens next has been a hard nut for neuroscientists to crack, however, because of the intrinsic complexity of the brain.

At least 1000 types of neurons could potentially be affected by a surge in serotonin, and they don't all respond in the same way--some get triggered, for example, while others calm down. "That's because there are 14 types of serotonin receptors present in various combinations in different neurons," says Yotam Sagi, a senior research associate in Greengard's lab. How a cell reacts to the neurotransmitter depends on the particular hodgepodge of receptors it carries.

Sagi and Medrihan set out to identify the earliest molecular steps by which SSRIs curb depression. To narrow their search, they honed in on a region of the brain known as the dentate gyrus, and on a particular group of cells called cholecystokinin (CCK)-expressing neurons, which they suspected were affected by SSRI-induced serotonin changes.

Related Stories

Using a technique called translating ribosome affinity purification, developed at Rockefeller by Nathaniel Heintz and Greengard, Sagi was able to identify the serotonin receptors present on CCK cells. "We were able to show that one type of receptor, called 5-HT2A, is important for SSRIs' long-term effect," he says, "while the other, 5-HT1B, mediates the initiation of their effect."

A potential first step to relieving depression

Next, Medrihan set up a series of intricate experiments to see if he could mimic an SSRI response by manipulating CCK neurons in living mice. He suppressed the activity of these cells with chemogenetics, a technique that makes it possible to switch nerve cells on or off at will, and placed panels of tiny electrodes inside mouse brains. He then monitored the firing of other neurons in the dentate gyrus. "Only five years ago, this research would not have been feasible," he says of the methods involved.

The results were unmistakable: when a mouse's CCK neurons were inhibited, the same neural pathways that mediate responses to SSRIs lit up. In targeting these cells, the scientists had seemingly recreated a quickened, Prozac-like response without the drug itself.

They also performed behavioral experiments by placing the mice in a pool and monitoring their swimming patterns. After the CCK neurons had been briefly silenced, the behavior of these animals, which had not received any drugs, was similar to that seen in other mice after Prozac treatment: they swam with prolonged zest.

Greengard, who is Vincent Astor Professor, says the research resolves an important question in the field. "Many different types of synapses throughout the brain use serotonin as their neurotransmitter," he says. "An issue of major importance has been to identify where in the myriad of neurons the antidepressants initiate their pharmacological action."

The findings, which identify CCK neurons in the dentate gyrus as the site of interest, will advance scientists' understanding of how SSRI antidepressants work, and "should also facilitate development of new classes of potent and selective drugs," Greengard says. Such future therapies would presumably act faster than existing SSRIs, and might also produce fewer side effects.

Source:

https://www.rockefeller.edu/news/20216-faster-acting-antidepressants-may-finally-within-reach/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Brain activity test detects variability in cognitive function among children with autism
Stem cells in the brain found to regulate aging
Green tea component could alleviate insulin resistance, obesity, and cognitive impairment
Scientists discover new way to observe brain changes caused by Parkinson's disease
Cocktail of drugs for HIV patients with advanced immunosuppression reduced deaths by 27%, study shows
New trial shows ketamine's effectiveness to treat geriatric depression
Illumina and Bio‑Rad introduce first next-generation sequencing solution for single-cell analysis
Stem cell centers claim to offer effective heart failure therapy despite lack of FDA approval

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England
You might also like... ×
Mediterranean, MIND-style diets linked to improved cognitive function in older people