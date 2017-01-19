Technical heart surgery procedure to be demonstrated at Arab Health 2017

A technically demanding cardiac surgery which provides hope to regional sufferers of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, a common inherited cardiac condition, will be demonstrated on the UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2017.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is the most common of all inherited cardiac conditions (ICC) and is associated with a higher risk of sudden death in the young. Due to its complex nature, clinical experience with these conditions is limited to a few centres around world.

The technically demanding procedure will be performed on the UK’s state-of-the-art operating theatre located on the UK Pavilion. The surgery will be carried out by leading consultants from the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals (RB&HH); one of the largest centres for the diagnosis and management of patients with ICC in the UK.

It is hoped that the pioneering work, carried out by world leading specialists in heart and lung conditions, will lead to better practise for this complex condition across the globe.

Other demonstrations taking place on the UK’s operating theatre include shoulder arthroscopies, knee reconstructions and laparoscopic rectal surgeries performed by healthcare providers BMI Healthcare and HCA International.

Each year, the Arab Heath congress and exhibition attracts a high level of UK clinicians, clinics and healthcare technology companies.

This year, over 150 leading healthcare businesses, renowned hospital groups and esteemed clinicians from world-leading clinics will be amongst the UK delegation travelling to the Middle East to showcase ‘the very best’ of British healthcare.

Organised by the Association of British Healthcare Industries (ABHI) - the industry association for the medical technology sector in the UK - the UK Pavilion will highlight how British developments are transforming the lives of patients and clinicians across the globe.

Paul Benton, International Director at the Association of British Healthcare Industries (ABHI); said: “We are delighted to be performing such pioneering surgery at this year’s Arab Health congress.

Our surgical ‘stage’ celebrates collaborations between healthcare providers, clinicians and healthcare technology companies and allow visitors to watch Britain’s best surgeons in action. It is also equipped with advanced UK technologies and is a flagship to the many pioneering MedTech innovations that are being showcased on the UK pavilion.”

The UK Pavilion will be located in the Za’abeel Hall 1 and Za’abeel Hall 4 .The ABHI stand will be located on Z1D30 in Zabeel 1.