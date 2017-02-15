Scientists developing new monitoring system for elders

February 15, 2017 at 6:31 PM

"When faced with problems of the elderly in our closest family, it is us who experience major stress, not them", says Egidijus Kazanavicius, Professor at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Director at the Centre of Real Time Computer Systems. Kazanavicius is heading the team of researchers from KTU and Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU), who are developing the monitoring system for seniors: upon registering a fall of a person, the system sends a notification to the carers. "Falls are the leading cause of death in the elderly population and are very common problem in geriatrics, symptomatic to a wide variety of health conditions. Besides causing physical injuries, falls lower person's self-confidence to move independently, and are often a reason of various psychological problems", says Dr Vita Lesauskaite, researcher at LSMU.

Related Stories

Collaborating, KTU and LSMU researchers created a prototype of a monitoring system for seniors GRIUTIS, consisting of a set of fixed sensors placed in premises, and of the software. When sensors register a change in a person's behaviour or in his or her position, the alert is being sent to their family and / or carers.

The next step for the researchers is patenting of technologies and product commercialisation. It is planned that the senior monitoring system GRIUTIS will be used in geriatrics clinics as soon as the next year. Lithuanian Research Council has allocated funds for the realisation of the project.

"I tested the prototype at home, myself. It works perfectly, and I feel more relaxed knowing how my elderly mother is doing, when I am not nearby. It is a great advantage to be able to work with a team of researchers with different competencies -- together we can create truly innovative products", says Kazanavičius.

Source:

Kaunas University of Technology

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Regular intake of prebiotics may promote recovery of normal sleep patterns after stress
Clinical study finds evidence that mindfulness meditation training combats anxiety
Study finds sharp rise in number of older Americans taking multiple brain-affecting drugs
Clarity Pointe announces groundbreaking of new memory care community in Tallahassee
Bilingualism makes the brain more efficient and economical with resources, research shows
New research suggests only 12% of older Americans have dental insurance
Study finds impaired secretion of stress hormone in healthy Indigenous young adults
LivHOME Connect offers new way for seniors to stay safe, secure and connected with family

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

The Ten Steps for a Healthy Pregnancy, aims to offer mums-to-be essential advice to adopt good habits for healthy growth and development for both mum and baby.

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

The traditional device manufacturers used by doctors such as Welch Allyn, Keeler and Heine aren’t digital. It means that they have an external light source (with a battery) and are used to look into the ears but the doctors can’t capture the images.

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Married individuals have lower levels of stress hormone than unmarried, divorced people