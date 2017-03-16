Research reveals reasons for adolescents not getting vaccinated against HPV

March 16, 2017 at 1:40 AM

Concern about sexual activity is declining as a reason parents do not get their daughters the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, according to a research study presented today at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s 2017 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.

Instead, according to a study presented by lead researcher Anna Beavis, MD, MPH, an SGO member and gynecologic oncologist fellow at Johns Hopkins University, parents continue to not see the vaccine as a necessity and are concerned about side effects and safety. The HPV vaccine, introduced in 2006, is used to prevent adolescents from contracting the HPV virus, which causes almost all cases of cervical cancer in women, as well as several other cancers.

“With the new nine-valent vaccine, almost 90 percent of all cervical cancer could be prevented if all adolescents were vaccinated,” Beavis said. “Yet unfortunately, vaccination rates in the U.S have lagged considerably behind those of other Westernized nations.”

Related Stories

The data presented compared the National Immunization Survey, or NIS-Teen, data, from 2010-2014, which reported on U.S. parents’ responses to a question about why they did not vaccinate their daughters against HPV and did not intend to in the next 12 months.

From 2010-2014, the top two reasons were the concerns regarding safety and side effects and the belief the vaccine is not necessary. Yet, the third most common reason, adolescents’ lack of sexual activity, dropped as a reason for parents not vaccinating. According to the data, in 2010, 18 percent of parents reported adolescents lack of sexual activity a reason, but in 2014 it dropped to 9 percent.

Prior literature has shown that physicians often delay or do not discuss HPV vaccination with parents because they feel they would also have to address sexual activity, Beavis said.  Yet, the data shows that parents need to understand the necessity and safety as well as the benefits of cancer prevention.

Additionally, the vaccine produces a stronger immune response in younger children, and thus only two shots instead of three are recommended if the vaccine is given to children under the age of 15.

“Physicians should not be afraid to discuss the HPV vaccine with parents,” Beavis said. “Our focus should be on cancer prevention.”

Source:

https://www.sgo.org/newsroom/news-releases/parental-concerns-about-sexual-activity-declining-as-reason-not-vaccinating-children-against-hpv/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Combination therapy that targets immune-busting cells effective in treating advanced prostate cancer
Drug could activate innate anti-tumor immunity to eradicate aggressive prostate cancer in mice
Study finds rise in nursery product-related injuries among young children
Researchers find link between social behaviors among children and exposure to flame retardants
Endostatin can decrease proliferation of castration-resistant prostate cancer cells
TSRI researchers develop new drug candidates to target prostate and triple negative breast cancers
Bowel cancer medication could help treat patients with early-onset Parkinson's disease, study suggests
Targeting cancer stem cells may be effective way to prevent spread of squamous cell carcinoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Evolution of immuno-oncology