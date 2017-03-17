Vitamin B12 supplementation could offer protection against impacts of air pollution

March 17, 2017 at 3:50 AM

New research has recommended that those living in heavily polluted cities such as London, could benefit by supplementing B vitamins.

A study published by the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences highlighted that taking a supplement containing B12 could offer some protection against the impacts of air pollution.

Vitamin B12 is specifically known for its role in producing healthy amounts of red blood cells required to deliver oxygen to the body's cells and tissues. B12 has been proven to help reduce tiredness and fatigue as well as aiding concentration and memory.

Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director at BetterYou, said:

B12 is a vital nutrient and by taking it orally in spray form ensures that the vitamin is absorbed directly into the bloodstream. This delivery mechanism benefits from the super absorbent soft tissue of the mucosal membrane within the mouth and the proximity of a rich vascular system.

Our daily required intake for health maintenance is relatively small, however few foods catch rich sources (red meats and offal are major sources) and more restricted diets omit these. In addition, B12 is a very difficult vitamin to absorb and our digestive efficiency is reducing rapidly.

Supplementation is becoming more of a necessity for us and using a spray in the mouth bypasses the digestive system, ensuring optimal absorption.

Research by Cardiff University found that B12 supplementation was vastly improved if sprayed onto the inner cheek. The results are significant because, as only one per cent of B12 is retained from diet alone, they show for the first time how quickly vitamin B12 is absorbed by the body via the rich system of veins within the mouth, particularly the inner cheek.

BetterYou B12 Boost Oral Spray is suitable for vegetarian, vegans and throughout pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Source:

https://betteryou.com/

