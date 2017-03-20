Research: Surgical approaches may not offer added benefit to patients with tennis elbow

March 20, 2017 at 8:45 AM

Surgical approaches to treating tennis elbow may not offer additional benefit to patients, as discussed in research presented at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine's (AOSSM) Specialty Day in San Diego. The study, a randomized, double-blinded clinical trial, explored patient responses to a common surgery aimed at repairing a damaged elbow, compared to a placebo procedure.

The study analyzed 13 patients who underwent surgery to remove a degenerated portion of their extensor capri radialis brevis (ECRB), compared to a group of 13 who received an incision over their lateral elbow and no further repair. Patients included had experienced symptoms of tennis elbow for more than 6 months, and attempted at least two non-surgical treatment approaches such as physical therapy, massage, acupuncture, or splinting/bracing, but had no symptom relief over that period.

Related Stories

"Our data shows both groups experienced significant improvements in pain measures by 26 weeks after surgery, including frequency of pain with activity," commented lead author Martin Kroslak, MBBS, MSpMed, MSurg, from the Orthopaedic Research Institute in Sydney, Australia. "Further, these results were consistent or improved after 1-4 years of follow-up, with no significant difference between the two groups at any point."

Patients were required to complete questionnaires, indicating symptoms including pain frequency and severity with activity and rest, during sleep, and also difficulty picking up objects or twisting motions. Frequency of elbow pain during activity was the primary outcomes measure for each group. Both groups were treated with the same rehab, including ice application, stretching, and strengthening rehab program within 2 weeks of surgery. At 2.5 year follow-up 22 patients completed a questionnaire and 11 returned for exam.

"Managing chronic tennis elbow is a challenge for a large portion of the active population," noted Kroslak. "Our research demonstrates the challenges in outlining a treatment plan for these patients, and the continued work to be done in developing both surgical and non-operative approaches."

Source:

http://www.sportsmed.org/aossmimis/Members/About/Press_Releases/SD2017ReleaseC.aspx

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

European scientists developing new Augmented Reality visor to improve accuracy of surgical interventions
Telstar develops new version of automatic surgical lighting system for laminar flow operating theatres
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals first in the UK to use cutting-edge robotic neurosurgery
Deep brain stimulation may help improve mental, physical health in patients with anorexia nervosa
Technical heart surgery procedure to be demonstrated at Arab Health 2017
Carving a career in science
Study reveals inaccuracy of exercise test that could lead to unnecessary open heart surgeries
Product to assist bone formation in spinal fusion surgery released by DePuy Synthes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Well, the central dogma of biology states that DNA makes RNA and RNA makes proteins. However, there are many different types of RNAs, and only one of them, the messenger RNA (mRNA), gives rise to proteins. Some others don't make proteins at all.

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Hyperglycemia occurs when a patient has higher than normal blood sugar levels. If the levels are very high, consistently 13-14 or above, the patient will start to feel tired, thirsty and feel the urge to go to the toilet frequently to pass urine (micturition).

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Olympic triathletes Brownlee brothers select Isobar Compression to reduce DVT risk from long-haul flights