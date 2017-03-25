Researchers find lower academic performance among children prenatally exposed to alcohol

Despite greater awareness of the dangers of prenatal exposure to alcohol, the rates of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders remain alarmingly high. This study evaluated academic achievement among children known to be prenatally exposed to maternal heavy alcohol consumption as compared to their peers without such exposure, and explored the brain regions that may underlie academic performance.

Researchers assessed two groups of children, eight to 16 years of age: 67 children with heavy prenatal alcohol exposure (44 boys, 23 girls) and 61 children who were not prenatally exposed to alcohol (33 boys, 28 girls). Scores on standardized tests of academic areas such as reading, spelling, and math were analyzed. In addition, a subsample of 42 children (29 boys, 13 girls) had brain imaging, which allowed the authors to examine the relations between the cortical structure (thickness and surface area) of their brains and academic performance.

Related Stories

The alcohol-exposed children performed significantly worse than their peers in all academic areas, with particular weaknesses found in math performance. Brain imaging revealed several brain surface area clusters linked to math and spelling performance. The children without prenatal alcohol exposure demonstrated the expected developmental pattern of better scores associated with smaller brain surface areas, which may be related to a typical developmental process known as pruning. However, alcohol-exposed children did not show this pattern, possibly due to atypical or delayed brain development, which has been observed in other research studies. These results support previous findings of lower academic performance among children prenatally exposed to alcohol compared to their peers, which appear to be associated with differences in brain development, and highlight the need for additional attention and support for these children.

Source:

Research Society on Alcoholism

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

ISPOR: Study estimates health costs for childhood and adolescent cancer
Researchers develop way to adjust BMI values for children of different ethnicities
Children born to older mothers are at an advantage, report researchers
Study links ADHD drug use to improved reading skills among children with dyslexia
UCLA study finding holds promise to prevent progressive cognitive decline in children with brain injury
Study finds reductions in volume of gray matter in the brains of children with obstructive sleep apnea
Smartphones can help parents, caregivers to improve health outcomes for kids, research shows
Increased uric acid levels in early life may lead to high blood pressure later on

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

Brexit impact on science and medicine

It's very difficult to say precisely, but certainly it will have an impact on collaborative work, especially for young companies and academic labs.

Brexit impact on science and medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study provides insights into strengths and vulnerabilities of couples raising child with ASD