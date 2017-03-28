Mothers with history of mental health disorders feel less ready for discharge from NICU, research shows

March 28, 2017 at 12:37 PM

Each year, more than 450,000 babies are born preterm in the U.S., many of whom spend days, weeks or even months in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The mothers of these infants are at increased risk for maternal mental health disorders including depression, anxiety and posttraumatic stress, which could impact their transition home to care for their infant.

New research indicates that mothers with a history of mental health disorders feel less ready for discharge from the NICU than with mothers without a mental health history.

The research, entitled "Maternal Mental Health and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Discharge Readiness in Mothers of Preterm Infants," has been published in The Journal of Pediatrics. The research team was led by Elisabeth C. McGowan, MD, a neonatologist at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island, a Care New England hospital, and assistant professor of pediatrics at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and also includes Women & Infants/Brown University colleagues Katheleen Hawes, PhD, RN; Richard Tucker, BA; Melissa O'Donnell, MSW; and Betty Vohr, MD; as well as Nan Du, BS, MD, from Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.

Related Stories

"Our primary objective was to evaluate the association between maternal mental health disorders and discharge readiness," said Dr. McGowan. "We defined discharge readiness as parental emotional comfort and confidence with infant care, in addition to attainment of skills and knowledge, with parent mental well-being critical to parenting readiness."

For this study, 934 mothers of infants born preterm (earlier than 37 weeks gestation) between 2012 and 2015 and who were participating in a transition home program completed a discharge readiness questionnaire. The questionnaire measured perceptions of staff support, infant well-being (medical stability), maternal well-being (emotional readiness/competency), and maternal comfort (worry about her infant). Social workers obtained a history of mental health disorder.

"We hypothesized that mothers with a history of mental health disorders would report decreased perceptions of NICU discharge readiness compared with mothers without a history," explained Dr. McGowan. "We concluded that the one-third who reported a history of mental health disorder indeed had decreased perception of their infant well-being in addition to their own well-being during the critical time of NICU discharge. This indicates that there is an unmet need for provision of enhanced transition home services for the mother-infant dyad."

Source:

http://www.womenandinfants.org/news/mothers-mental-health-and-preterm-infants.cfm

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: Post-deployment screening not effective in reducing mental health disorders in UK Armed Forces personnel
Children exposed to early deprivation could experience mental health problems in early adulthood
People living in neighbourhoods with more birds, shrubs and trees less likely to suffer from mental health
Researchers developing new chat service to help people seeking advice on mental health
CAMH study measures impact of hospital-wide tobacco-free policy on attitudes and adverse events
Can dancing improve your mental health?
New project provides blueprint for addressing mental health needs of children in homeless families
Low birth weight babies more likely to experience mental health problems later in life, research finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Life sciences is one of the Welsh Government’s nine priority sectors for the economy, in which it is supporting industry-led investment. The Life Sciences Hub Wales, in Cardiff, was opened in July 2014 with the aim of increasing the sector’s contribution to the Welsh economy by more than £1 billion by 2022.

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Women who have surgery for their prolapse have a 3 in 10 chance of needing at least one more operation, so the success rate is not great. Gynecologists hoped that using non-absorbable synthetic mesh or biological graft material as a patch to reinforce their standard repairs, the success rate would get better.

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Stop smoking services may improve mental health of smokers with depression