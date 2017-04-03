UK Medical announce range expansion of biopsy products to interventional products

A Sheffield healthcare company has today announced a strategic ‘buy out’ from its parent company, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a deal which will see the company independently trade once again as UK Medical Ltd.

Based on Lydgate Lane, Sheffield, UK Medical supplies a range of interventional medical devices to the NHS and the private healthcare sector.

The company specialises in products used in minimally-invasive image-guided procedures to diagnose and treat diseases in various organs of the body.

Their carefully selected products, which include devices in breast radiology, urology, interventional radiology and cardiology, are designed to meet individual patient needs and help clinicians deliver positive clinical results.

Going forward, UK Medical will continue to serve BD as the UK distributor for the same soft tissue and bone marrow biopsy products that UK Medical was selling before the ‘buy out’.

Speaking at the announcement Ian Aaron, MD of the company, said: “This is a great deal for both companies and we look forward to a continued and long partnership.”

“Alongside our biopsy range we will also have an exciting range of other innovative interventional products. We want to partner with the NHS by supplying products that add value, improve patient care pathways and at the same time provide excellent value. We are very excited to be making a difference to patients and to the NHS.”

As a company, UK Medical is focused on clinical outcomes and working with their customers to achieve the best results and deliver exceptional levels of customer service. Their ethos is to only offer clinically proven medical devices that are cost effective but also improve patient outcomes.

We are crystal clear in our vision to improve the patient’s healthcare experience. It’s what drives us to challenge boundaries, take a holistic approach to product selection and make a tangible difference to the patient. Our knowledge is deep and each of our products tells its own story of efficacy, cost effectiveness and sustainability.” Ian Aaron, MD of UK Medical

In 2012, UK Medical was purchased by CareFusion, a medical technology company, which BD acquired in 2015.

UK Medical will now run independently from its Sheffield headquarters.