UK Medical announce range expansion of biopsy products to interventional products

April 3, 2017 at 9:57 AM

A Sheffield healthcare company has today announced a strategic ‘buy out’ from its parent company, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a deal which will see the company independently trade once again as UK Medical Ltd.

Based on Lydgate Lane, Sheffield, UK Medical supplies a range of interventional medical devices to the NHS and the private healthcare sector.

The company specialises in products used in minimally-invasive image-guided procedures to diagnose and treat diseases in various organs of the body.

Related Stories

Their carefully selected products, which include devices in breast radiology, urology, interventional radiology and cardiology, are designed to meet individual patient needs and help clinicians deliver positive clinical results.

Going forward, UK Medical will continue to serve BD as the UK distributor for the same soft tissue and bone marrow biopsy products that UK Medical was selling before the ‘buy out’.

Speaking at the announcement Ian Aaron, MD of the company, said: “This is a great deal for both companies and we look forward to a continued and long partnership.”

“Alongside our biopsy range we will also have an exciting range of other innovative interventional products. We want to partner with the NHS by supplying products that add value, improve patient care pathways and at the same time provide excellent value. We are very excited to be making a difference to patients and to the NHS.”

As a company, UK Medical is focused on clinical outcomes and working with their customers to achieve the best results and deliver exceptional levels of customer service. Their ethos is to only offer clinically proven medical devices that are cost effective but also improve patient outcomes.

We are crystal clear in our vision to improve the patient’s healthcare experience. It’s what drives us to challenge boundaries, take a holistic approach to product selection and make a tangible difference to the patient. Our knowledge is deep and each of our products tells its own story of efficacy, cost effectiveness and sustainability.”

Ian Aaron, MD of UK Medical

In 2012, UK Medical was purchased by CareFusion, a medical technology company, which BD acquired in 2015.  

UK Medical will now run independently from its Sheffield headquarters.

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

4Sight Health publishes article on Trumpian Healthcare Reform: A "Silver Linings" Legislative Playbook
Scientists developing novel imaging techniques to provide immediate diagnoses for cancer patients
Mobile device management strategy in healthcare
System to replace error-prone compliance process in healthcare introduced by Extreme Networks
Deep learning in healthcare: a move towards algorithmic doctors
Neurosurgeons must advance strategies and adapt new ways to thrive in evolving healthcare industry
Inhealthcare and Medway Community Healthcare partner to help patients manage long-term conditions at home
Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare commends CMS for stopping pre-claim review demonstration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
HIMSS Analytics: Study examines strengths, weaknesses of mobile technology use in U.S. hospitals