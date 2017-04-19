Nearly 1000 young UK women could become victims of SCAD each year, study finds

April 19, 2017

The largest ever study into a form of heart attack that mainly affects younger, seemingly healthy women has found there could be 1,000 victims per year in the UK.

The research, carried out by cardiologists at Aston Medical School, Aston University in Birmingham, UK and the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada used the ACALM Big Data algorithm to discover the incidence of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, or SCAD.

SCAD happens when one or more of the inner layers of a coronary artery tears away from the outer layer. Blood is able to flow into the space between the layers and a blood clot forms, reducing the flow of blood through the artery, leading in some cases to a potentially fatal heart attack.

The condition is unusual because it mainly occurs in younger people with few or no risk factors for heart disease, 70% of them women. And around 30% of victims are nearing the end of a pregnancy or have recently given birth. Studies have linked SCAD attacks to severe emotional stress caused by events such as sudden death in the family, extreme physical exercise, and labor during pregnancy.

Studying more than 33,000 patients with heart attack over a period of 15 years, the UK and Canadian researchers found 0.54% were due to SCAD. With over 188,000 heart attacks each year in the UK, this means approximately 1,000 may be due to SCAD.

Furthermore, 10.4% of SCAD victims died from the condition - equating to around 100 deaths a year in the UK.

The findings also shed new light on the characteristics of SCAD sufferers. They tend to be younger than other heart attack victims, with an average age of 52, compared to 66 for other heart attack sufferers. But SCAD victims also display much lower rates of known risk factors such as diabetes, high cholesterol levels or hypertension - making them much harder to identify.

On the other hand, by tracking SCAD sufferers over such a long period of time, the study shows SCAD victims were much less likely to need major surgery or die from the condition than other heart attack sufferers. Around 90% of people with SCAD were still alive five years after their first hospitalization.

Related Stories

Dr Rahul Potluri, lead researcher and founder of ACALM (Algorithm for Comorbidities, Associations, Length of stay and Mortality) Study Unit at Aston University and Dr Kevin Bainey, research interventional cardiologist at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute, University of Alberta, said:

"Using the Big Data available to us at the ACALM study unit, we've been able to conduct the largest ever study on the incidence, risk factors and long-term impact of SCAD. Although we believe there's still significant under-reporting of SCAD, this study equips us with the most comprehensive picture of prevalence we've ever had.

"SCAD is unusual because, unlike other heart attacks where the coronary arteries get plugged up over time with cholesterol deposits, it's caused by a sudden tear where the coronary artery simply falls apart.

"It's also seen in a much different group of people - typically young women, many of them either pregnant or shortly after giving birth. We believe that emotional and hormonal factors play a big part in SCAD attacks, although the exact cause will vary from person to person.

"The key thing now is that we need to get much better at identifying SCAD so we can prevent hospitalizations and deaths. Using the Big Data at our disposal, we will be able to look at hundreds of different risk factors in detail to find the strongest predictors.

"Because the overall prevalence of SCAD is low - despite being individually devastating for victims and their families - we need to look across vast datasets to gather enough information to spot the signs - hence the benefits of big data."

Dr Potluri and Dr Bainey's findings were presented at the prestigious annual scientific session of the American College of Cardiologists on March 19 in Washington DC.

Source:

http://www.aston.ac.uk/news/releases/2017/march/women-at-risk-of-stress-induced-heart-attacks-aston-study/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Restriction on trans fats in foods could reduce rates of heart attack and stroke
The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano achieves major milestone with 1,000th robotic surgery
Conscious sedation is viable option to general anesthesia for TAVR, UCLA study finds
'Human knockouts': Genetics in families reveals basic biology and possible therapeutics for disorders
Frequent hot flashes may be linked to increased heart disease risk
Physical activity linked to better chances of survival after heart attack
Lower-face asymmetries may help identify early life stress
Young women smokers have highest risk of major heart attack than non-smoking peers, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
VUMC reaches major milestone by completing 1,000 heart transplantations