Fluid overload may increase risk of early death in kidney failure patients on hemodialysis

May 5, 2017

New research indicates that sustained fluid overload-;when there is too much fluid in the blood-;may increase the risk of early death in kidney failure patients on hemodialysis. The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), point to the importance of monitoring and treating fluid overload in these patients.

Sustained fluid overload can have a variety of consequences, including swelling, discomfort, hypertension, and heart problems. Although it is a major cause of concern for patients with kidney failure who are on hemodialysis, only a few small studies have looked at the relationship between fluid overload and premature death in these patients.

Related Stories

To investigate, Carmine Zoccali, MD (CNR-IFC, Clinical Epidemiology and Physiopathology of Renal Diseases and Hypertension of Reggio Calabria, Italy) and his colleagues examined an extensive clinical database of a large international dialysis network. The team's analyses were based on more than 200,000 measurements of fluid status in 39,566 patients initiating hemodialysis in 26 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The researchers studied the relationship between fluid overload measured just once at the start of regular dialysis treatment and mortality, as well as the relationship between cumulative exposure to fluid overload over 1 year and mortality. They found that cumulative fluid overload over 1 year predicted a higher risk of death than the single measurement made at the start of regular dialysis treatment. "Ours is the first study providing information about the risk of persistent fluid overload in dialysis patients," said Dr. Zoccali. "Remarkably, the excess risk for death attributable to persistent fluid overload was similar to the risk observed with coronary artery disease, heart failure, and being 12 years older."

Source:

https://www.asn-online.org/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Pharmacists with expanded role in patient oversight reduce hospital readmission rates, study shows
Low dose of alternative anticoagulant may help prevent stroke in hemodialysis patients
New research reveals link between sickle cell trait and increased risk of developing kidney failure
Global Kidney Health Atlas highlights huge gaps in CKD care and prevention
International consortium aims to improve therapeutic options for diabetes-induced kidney disease
New treatment offers hope for kidney failure and transplant patients with rare disorder
IU researchers discover new therapy with potential to reverse damage from acute kidney injury
New absorption technique helps improve quality of life for people with allergic asthma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists reveal unexpected route to slow progression of diabetic kidney disease