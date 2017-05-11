High vitamin D intake could reduce the risk of an early menopause

May 11, 2017

A new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has revealed that women can cut their risk of an early menopause, by having a high vitamin D intake.

The lead author from University of Massachusetts highlighted that laboratory evidence shows that vitamin D increases the production of hormones which slow down ovarian ageing and the rate at which a woman loses her eggs. This is important because menopause comes when a woman has no eggs left.

Vitamin D can be difficult to obtain through diet alone and lack of sunshine in the UK means that we must look to supplement to get our recommended intake.

Multiple trials have found that oral vitamin sprays elevate serum vitamin D levels on average 2.5 times more effectively than traditional tablets and capsules.

"It's important not to underestimate the impact of low vitamin D levels as this study shows"

“Our increasingly restricted and processed diet combined with a decline in digestive efficiency means that some nutrients are better supplemented via methods alternative to traditional oral means. The key is to find the route into the bloodstream as quickly as possible.”

It’s estimated that 10 million people in the UK suffer from low vitamin D levels. Guidance by Public Health England (PHE) recommends that everyone should take a daily vitamin D supplement.

An oral spray doesn't require water to take and does not need to be taken with food.

Source:

BetterYou

Comments (0)

