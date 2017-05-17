Philips showcase image guided therapy solutions at EuroPCR 2017

Royal Philips will showcase its market-leading image guided therapy solutions at EuroPCR 2017 (Paris, May 16 – 19, 2017) to advance interventional cardiology and make care more personalized, while optimizing patient care and hospital budgets. This year, the healthcare industry is celebrating the 40th anniversary of angioplasty, the minimally invasive treatment of obstructed blood vessels, and as a leader in interventional cardiology, Philips is reinforcing its longstanding commitment to transforming cardiac care with meaningful innovations.

Philips offers integrated solutions comprising interventional X-ray imaging systems, planning and navigation software combined with interventional devices - including IVUS and iFR technologies for imaging and measurements from within the blood vessel - and a broad range of services, all aimed at helping clinicians to provide superior care at predictable costs.

Complementing this suite of technologies, Philips will introduce its iFR Roadmap* technology, exclusive to Philips' interventional labs, which enables physicians to navigate vessels and coronary arteries in real time, guiding decision making in the treatment of coronary artery disease. Philips will also present its SyncVision iFR co-registration solution, which coupled with CORE IVUS and Physiology technology, can be utilized in the stenting process when lesions are more complex. SyncVision can be used in any interventional lab to map pressure gradients onto the angiogram for precise lesion location, severity and length measurements.

"As we celebrate 40 years of innovation in angioplasty, it's incredible to see how far we've come," said Ronald Tabaksblat, business leader Image Guided Therapy Systems. "From guiding the first balloon angioplasty catheters to aiding state-of-the-art interventions of today, and tomorrow, with the introduction of Philips Azurion, our next-generation image guided therapy platform.

We are dedicated to dramatically transforming our technologies to better address physician and patient needs. At EuroPCR, we're demonstrating this commitment with our integrated solutions that seamlessly connect people, technologies, and care protocols across the health continuum."

As well as exhibiting its latest solutions in coronary artery disease, Philips will showcase its technologies for delivering diagnostic confidence and decision-making throughout the cardiology patient journey, including:

IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 – The latest edition of its comprehensive, advanced visual analysis and quantification platform, featuring a suite of multi-modality functions and expanded neurological tools.

DoseWise Portal 2.2 – A next-generation radiation dose management software platform allowing physicians to record, track and analyse radiation exposure to patients and clinicians.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap – Automatic, real-time navigational guidance designed for procedure efficiency in complex PCI interventions without changing current standard workflow.

StentBoost Live – Instantaneous enhanced live visualization, to position and deploy balloons, stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, reducing overall procedure time.

Additionally, at the EuroPCR session on late-breaking clinical trials today, the results of a meta-analysis of the DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart studies were presented, indicating that one-year major adverse cardiac events (MACE) rates, when deferring treatment based on instant wave-free ratio (iFR) guidance, are not significantly different in patients presenting with either acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or stable coronary disease (SCD).

The results of the meta-analysis also indicate that when deferring patients, fractional flow reserve (FFR) is associated with higher one-year MACE rates in ACS patients than in SCD patients. The pooled data indicate that an iFR-guided strategy is associated with consistent outcomes in ACS and SCD patients who were deferred from treatment in the DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart studies.

Along with the presentation of new iFR outcome data during the show, in the Training Village Philips will host a series of hands-on experiences and live demonstrations of key Philips technologies. To recognize the ongoing efforts of radiographers to promote radiation dose management awareness, Philips and the International Society of Radiographers & Radiological Technologists (ISRRT) will accept submissions for the next "Radiographer of the Year" award. For more information, visit the contest web page.