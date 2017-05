Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer with warm weather and summer fun in the sun just ahead. Whether you are taking road trips, having picnics or enjoying that dip in the ocean or pool, it is important to stay safe. The American Red Cross offers these 15 safety tips to make sure your summer fun stays safe and stress free.

DRIVING SAFETY

Be well-rested and alert, use your seat belts, observe speed limits and follow the rules of the road. Clean your headlights and turn them on as dusk approaches and always have them on during inclement weather. Don't drink and drive. Have a designated driver available.Give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones or the radio. Use caution in work zones – both for your safety and those of the workers! Don't follow other vehicles too closely.

WATER SAFETY

Do your part, be water smart! Ensure that everyone in the family learns to swim well. Keep a close eye and constant attention on children and adults while at the beach. Don't fool with a pool: fence it in. Enclose your pool and spa with four-sided, four-foot fencing and use self-closing, self-latching gates. Don't just pack it; wear your U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket – always when on a boat and if in a situation beyond your skill level. Inflatable children's toys and water wings can be fun, but they are no substitute for a life jacket and close adult supervision. Swim as a pair near a lifeguard's chair - everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy in areas protected by lifeguards.

GRILLING SAFETY

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don't add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Never grill indoors – not in your house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area. Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire. Use long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

DOWNLOAD RED CROSS APPS The Red Cross Emergency app can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts. The Red Cross Swim App promotes water safety education and helps parents and caregivers of young people learning how to swim. The Red Cross First Aid App gives instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies at your fingertips. Download these apps by searching for 'American Red Cross' in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.