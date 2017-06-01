LimTox online software tool provides information on drug hepatotoxicity

June 1, 2017

The Biological Text Mining Unit presents in a recent Nucleic Acids Research paper the LimTox online software tool developed at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO). This resource integrates state-of-the-art in text mining, machine learning and language technology methods in order to empower the underlying biomedical semantic search engine. LimTox allows retrieval and ranking of chemical and biological entities of interest, interactions between them, visualization of chemical structures of compound mentions detected automatically in running text and generation of entity relation network graphs.

There is an increasing interest in more sophisticated search engines that are tailored to cope with the complexity of biomedical data, not only enabling more targeted search queries but also easier integration and construction of biological knowledgebases and analysis of experimental datasets.

"There has already been some substantial work on text mining of genes, but far less on chemicals", explains Martin Krallinger, head of the Biological Text Mining Unit and main author of the paper. "To address this limitation -he ads-, we have implemented this system".

Related Stories

A systematic strategy for efficient online access to both biological and chemical information contained in scientific literature and medical agency reports is critical for scientific intelligence and the subsequent decision-making in areas such as chemical-biology, drug discovery, toxicology and pharmacogenetics.

LimTox has a special focus on adverse reactions and chemical compound toxicity with emphasis on drug-induced liver injury, including substances that cause worsening of hepatic function and hepatocarcinogenesis. It also enables systematic access of relevant information related to other adverse reactions (nephrotoxicity, cardiotoxicity, thyrotoxicity, phospholipidosis), alteration of biochemical liver markers and key enzymes for drug metabolism (P450 cytochromes -CYPs).

"Among the potential candidate toxicological end points hepatotoxicity represents one of the most critical toxic effects at the organ level. The liver is a fundamental organ examined in toxicology studies, due to its central role in metabolic, excretory and synthetic biochemical pathways, and the mechanisms leading to drug-induced liver toxicity are particularly complicated", sais Krallinger.

The online-based tool provides information on drug hepatotoxicity extracted from abstracts and full text papers from the biomedical archive PubMed, the European Public Assessment Reports (EPAR), published by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the United States New Drug Application (NDA).

The LimTox webserver can help researchers and clinicians to retrieve more efficiently associations to adverse reactions by using both, simple keyword searches as well as queries particularly optimized to handle entities such as chemicals and genes. It's free and open to all users at http://limtox.bioinfo.cnio.es/

Source:

https://www.cnio.es/ing/publicaciones/cnio-presents-an-online-tool-to-extract-drug-toxicity-information-from-text

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Endoplasmic reticulum stress in the brain may cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Open-access BRCA testing for inherited breast cancer enables identification of missed carriers
FDA approves expanded use of Zykadia for first-line treatment of ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC
Researchers can attack cancer by working together, says UNC Charlotte professor
Combined use of two existing drugs appears to slow cancer's tendency to spread, study shows
Prolaris becomes first genetic test to receive Medicare coverage for favorable intermediate and low-risk prostate cancer
Some types of cancers are heavily dependent on sugar, study shows
Researchers make significant advance in treatment of bowel cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Clinical trial uses small molecule to treat men with incurable prostate cancer