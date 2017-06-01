Micropollutants exert stress on aquatic ecosystems

June 1, 2017

In Switzerland, more than 30,000 different substances are used on a daily basis in innumerable products - pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cleaning agents or industrial chemicals. Many of these substances find their way - via WWTPs - into surface waters, where they have adverse impacts on aquatic organisms and drinking water resources. To remove micropollutants from wastewater, around a hundred strategic selected WWTPs in Switzerland are to be upgraded in the coming years with an additional treatment step.

The upgrade programme is being closely followed by scientists at Eawag and the Eawag-EPFL Ecotox Centre. As project leader Christian Stamm points out, "This provides a unique opportunity to study, more or less in real time, how aquatic ecosystems respond to a reduction in micropollutants." In the initial phase, the scientists investigated the current chemical and biological status, prior to WWTP upgrades. Stamm explains: "We also wanted to find out how micropollutants from treated wastewater affect the composition of biological communities and the function of river ecosystems. Here, there are still substantial gaps in our knowledge."

Numerous micropollutants in wastewater

Between 2013 and 2014, Stamm and his team carried out regular sampling in reaches upstream and downstream of 24 WWTPs and identified the substances present (Fig. 1). The analyses demonstrate that numerous micropollutants enter rivers in treated wastewater. "Particularly striking was the increase in medicines and household chemicals," says Stamm - in the case of medicines, concentrations were 30 times higher downstream than upstream of WWTPs (Fig. 2). An initial ecotoxicity risk assessment indicated that the anti-inflammatory agent diclofenac and the pesticides diazinon and diuron occur widely in biologically effective concentrations. This is also true of other substances at the regional level.

Organisms downstream of WWTPs showed various symptoms of stress exerted by micropollutants. For example, gene expression associated with cellular detoxification was observed in brown trout. Gammarid populations lacked young individuals, indicating impaired reproduction or increased mortality among juveniles. The diversity of macroinvertebrates, which are sensitive to pesticides, was reduced downstream of wastewater outlets. Also present in effluents are antibiotics and resistant bacteria, which can promote the spread of antibiotic resistance genes in receiving waters.

Related Stories

Loss of adaptations after WWTP upgrade

Algae and bacteria, which colonize the riverbed in the form of biofilms and play an important role in the food web, are also affected by wastewater discharges. Biofilms downstream of WWTPs showed a much greater tolerance towards micropollutants than those living upstream. According to Stamm: "The higher the chemical load, the higher the tolerance, which indicates a causal relationship between exposure and biological effects."

Biofilms provided evidence of the early effects of a WWTP upgrade: after the introduction of the additional treatment step at the Herisau WWTP, algae in the Glatt river lost their increased tolerance to micropollutants relatively rapidly (Fig. 3). The induced expression of detoxification genes was likewise lost in brown trout living downstream.

Masked effects revealed by flume system

Often, the effects of micropollutants cannot be directly measured in the field because they are masked by the effects of other constituents of wastewater. So in order to disentangle the various impacts, the researchers also conducted experiments in a 16-channel flume system (Fig. 4). Using this system, they showed, for example, that while the decomposition of organic matter is inhibited by micropollutants, it is promoted by nutrients. Stamm says, "This supports our findings that, depending on the nutrient situation, leaf decomposition rates were around two thirds lower downstream than upstream of treatment plants." The statistical analysis indicates that , for example, leaf-shredding gammarid populations are decimated by insecticides.

Source:

http://www.eawag.ch/en/news-agenda/news-portal/news-detail/news/mikroverunreinigungen-verursachen-oekologischen-stress/?tx_news_pi1%5Bcontroller%5D=News&tx_news_pi1%5Baction%5D=detail&cHash=fe05f2731e083c4b34666750174826c7

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Endoplasmic reticulum stress in the brain may cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Day-to-day stressors can increase illegal drug use among people on probation or parole
Cognitive dysfunction in breast cancer patients linked to post-traumatic stress
Oxidative stress plays key role in development of recurrent wheezing following viral ARIs in infancy
Stress-mitigation techniques targeting parents have no effect on pediatric asthma outcomes
Exposure to high prenatal stress and air pollution linked to increased risk for childhood asthma
American Red Cross offers 15 safety tips for summer season
Retirement period may widen socio-economic inequalities in stress and health, study suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Heartbeat-like vibration from new wearable device can reduce stress