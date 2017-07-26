People who undergo CT lung cancer screening more likely to stop smoking

July 26, 2017

Smokers who undergo a CT scan of their lungs are more likely to quit than those who don’t, concludes a trial led by Cardiff University.

The findings of the study, looking at the effect of CT screening on smokers at high-risk of developing lung cancer, dispute the belief that a negative screening result offers a ‘license to smoke’ and reveal that engaging with lung screening can give smokers an opportunity to access smoking cessation support, at a time when they are likely to be receptive to offers of help.

Dr. Kate Brain, Reader at Cardiff University’s Division of Population Medicine, said:

Our trial shows that CT lung cancer screening offers a teachable moment for smoking cessation among high-risk groups in the UK. We now need evidence about the best ways of integrating lung cancer screening with stop-smoking support, so that services are designed to deliver the maximum health benefits for current and future generations.

The trial, led by researchers at Cardiff University working with the University of Liverpool, King’s College London and Queen Mary University, involved 4,055 participants aged 50-75 years who were randomized either to a group who underwent low-dose CT screening for early detection of lung cancer, or to a control group who did not undergo screening.

Of the smokers who took part in the screening, 10% had successfully quit after two weeks, and 15% had quit at two years – both higher than rates in the control group.

The UK Lung Cancer Screening (UKLS) pilot trial is the first to assess the feasibility, cost-effectiveness and behavioral impact of lung cancer screening, using a single low-dose CT screen on a high-risk population in the UK.

Source:

http://www.cardiff.ac.uk/news/view/836869-positive-effect-of-ct-screening-on-smokers


