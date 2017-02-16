Proscia collaborates with Samsung Medical Center to develop tools for metastasis prediction in lung cancer

February 16, 2017 at 9:12 AM

Proscia Inc., a data solutions provider for digital pathology, and Samsung Medical Center, South Korea’s preeminent clinical and biomedical research institute, today announced a partnership focused on developing tools that enable predictive medicine in the fight against cancer. The goal of the collaboration is to leverage mathematical oncology and novel deep-learning approaches to provide predictive insight into the likelihood of lung cancer lymph node metastasis, improving physicians’ ability to prescribe targeted cancer therapies.

Proscia's technology enables identification and quantification of cancer "hot-spots" on tissue biopsies

Advances in digital pathology have enabled the extraction of clinically relevant quantitative histological information from cancer tissue. In early results, Proscia has demonstrated the ability to use this quantitative histology to determine the likelihood of lymph node metastasis in breast cancer. In the first phase of its collaboration with Samsung Medical Center, Proscia will develop an automated algorithm for metastasis prediction from primary lung tumors. Over time, the two organizations will leverage Samsung Medical Center’s clinical expertise to expand metastasis prediction to multiple tumor types.

“There is currently no accurate method, neither from radiology nor molecular biomarkers, to predict lymph node metastasis,” said Dr. Insuk Sohn, Chief Senior Researcher at Samsung Medical Center. “Accurate prediction of lymph node metastasis is critical in selecting optimal patients for endoscopic resection. The collaboration between our specialists and those at Proscia will make major improvements in the clinical decision process and ultimately save patients’ lives.”

Related Stories

“As cancer treatment shifts towards new therapies and procedures and are less invasive and more precise, the importance of having a clear understanding of each patient’s individual cancer has increased as well,” said Hunter Jackson, Chief Scientific Officer at Proscia Inc. “This partnership leverages the combined power of quantitative histology and machine learning to generate insights that can give a more complete picture of a patient’s cancer.”

While the initial target of this partnership is the prediction of lymph node metastasis in lung cancer, validation of this initial product will open the door to similar endeavors in other cancers. “Once the pipeline is setup, there are many applications in different tumor types such as hepatocellular carcinoma and gynecological cancers,” said Dr. Chang Ohk Sung, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology at the Asan Medical Center and a member of the collaboration team.

Proscia has amassed experience in the development and deployment of tools that drive insight about cancer. The results from Proscia’s active collaborations with research departments at several major academic medical centers across the United States have had major clinical implications and pushed the boundaries of the understanding of cancer. These successes were made possible by the execution of a seed round of funding raised last year. Proscia expects to raise another round in early 2017 based on this validation. The company recently launched image analysis applications on its platform that enable pathologists and researchers to extract meaningful information from whole slide images and power their own studies. Its partnership with the Samsung Medical Center advances Proscia's vision of improving clinical outcomes and accelerating the discovery of breakthrough advancements in the fight against cancer.

Source:

https://proscia.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study discovers how gut bacteria interacts with microRNAs to promote colon cancer growth
Professor aims to develop shortcuts for targeted and effective cancer therapy
Researchers use liquid biopsies, tiny experimental device to predict cancer spread and hasten diagnosis
Scientists identify vulnerabilities of highly aggressive pancreatic cancer cells
New drug offers hope for patients with bladder cancer
VA scientists reveal new theory on how aspirin may ward off cancer
Research shows how protein component of Epstein-Barr virus promotes development of cancer
Osmium-based compound seen to target cancer cells from inside

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Reduced eye contact is one of the hallmark symptoms of autism and often one of the earliest red flags for parents and physicians. The reason why has been a longstanding debate in the field.

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

The Ten Steps for a Healthy Pregnancy, aims to offer mums-to-be essential advice to adopt good habits for healthy growth and development for both mum and baby.

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover 'Achilles' heel' of tumor-suppressing protein that drives prostate cancer metastasis